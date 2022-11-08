ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska in Week 11

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 2-4) return to the road and visit Michigan Stadium this Saturday to face the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0). It marks the first visit to Ann Arbor by the Huskers since 2018 and the fourth as Big Ten foes. The 2018 56-10 loss to Michigan stands as the largest margin of victory by either team in the series.
2023 wing Eli Rice signs with Nebraska Cornhuskers Men’s Basketball

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lone commit has officially signed as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Eli Rice, a three-star wing recruit per Rivals, has signed with Nebraska. He reclassified from 2022 to take a gap year to play for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and made an official visit to Nebraska in July. Rice gave a verbal just a few weeks later.
Wednesday Flakes Brings You A 1-0 Nebrasketball Team

Nebrasketball is 1-0. That’s better than Nebraska football has been the past few years. Yeah, I know it’s just one game but it’s better than nothing. Let’s beat UNO. Could Scott Frost be back on the sidelines in 2023?. Decades after leading their teams as quarterbacks,...
Corn Flakes: Basketball, Volleyball, and Football Oh My

Yesterday was the opening of basketball season. I don’t know if I’ve ever been so ready for another sport to start. This football season (really the past eight football seasons) has been draining. It’s tough just looking for a little bit of joy, a little bit of hope each Saturday and then to have all those tiny hopes crushed over and over gain. It’s really just exhausting.
Nebraska Reacts Survey: QB battle continues, Personnel Hires, & Tunnels

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. With Casey Thompson still out against Minnesota this past Saturday, Nebraska fans were once again...
