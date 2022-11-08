Read full article on original website
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?
If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
Certain Prisoners In New York State Lose Access To Their Free Tablets
Incarcerated individuals in one New York State no longer have access to electronic tablets. Many prisoners use the tablets, which were provided free of charge, to watch movies, read, send emails, do job training programs, and listen to music, according to the Gothamist. Apparently, the contract with the tablet provider,...
New York’s Alarming National Rank for Students Experiencing Homelessness
Housing insecurity is something that impacts far too much of the world, but here in New York State, homelessness is impacting one vulnerable group in particular. A recent study provided statistics indicating that New York has the most students without consistent and adequate housing in the country. Here's a deeper look.
NY Election Day FAQ: Are banks, schools open? When are results expected?
Election Day, despite the national significance, is not a federal holiday. It is, however, a New York state holiday. This can cause some confusion about business each Election Day. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about voting and what to expect elsewhere across the state. When are...
Here Are The 13 Other Places Named New York Around The World
New Yorkers are indeed a special breed. So special, in fact, that you would think you can only find a true New Yorker in one place...New York. Well, as it turns out, there are 13 other places called New York around the world, according to Geo Targit. Before we get...
Capital Region Chick-fil-A Employees Could Have 3 Day Work Weeks
Upstate New York and the Capital Region are still facing a post-COVID hiring crunch. As jobs go unfilled, some businesses consider moving to a four-day, 40-hour work week to entice applicants. Several studies have shown the majority of US workers would prefer a four-day week. But what about a three-day...
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
AP: Hochul Wins NY Governor’s Race, Zeldin Yet To Concede
As of early morning on November 9th, the Associated Press has called the 2022 New York governor’s race in favor of Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul over Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. This will be Hochul’s first full term as governor, after replacing Andrew Cuomo in the wake of his resignation from the office.
It’s New York State’s Last Free Fishing Day of the Year!
It's the final time of the year to cast a line in New York state waters for free this year and the Governor wants everyone to take advantage of it. It coincides with Veterans Day to also honor those who have served. When is The Last Day of Free Fishing...
KDVR.com
Live Results: Colorado District 3 | Boebert vs. Frisch vote count
Live updates with results from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in the race with incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert against Democrat Adam Frisch. Results below in the U.S. House race come from The Associated Press.
Free Food And Deals For Capital Region Veterans on Veterans Day
In 1954, United States Congress and President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Veterans Day as November 11. That day was previously known as Armistice Day - commemorating the end of World War I. From Arlington National Cemetery to main streets across America, we gather together on November 11 to honor the...
Hidden Fees on Tickets Are Banned In NY! Why Are We Still Paying Them?
In the 1980's you could see a good concert for around $10 plus tax. In the 1990's the average price of a concert ticket rose to around $25 plus tax. In 2022 you could see a ticket price of $100, for example, and when you 'check out' the final price is $225! Hidden fees need to go!
Wildlife Hoarding Busted In New York! Hundreds of Birds In One Home!
When you think of the term 'hoarding' what comes to mind? I immediately picture episodes of that television show Hoarders on A&E TV, Homes filled with random items collected over years and years. For whatever reason the homeowner doesn't want to throw anything away and it gets overwhelming. There is...
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Listeria Outbreak Infects Seven in New York, But What Caused It?
A story from ABC News 10 in Albany, New York detailed the bizarre outbreak of listeria that's currently taking place in New York. From the CDC, Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.
Upstate NY Region Top 10 in US to Purchase a Cabin in the Woods
A new survey is out and if you are thinking about buying an investment property then look no further than Upstate New York. This beautiful region of the Adirondacks is the perfect setting to have your own cabin in the woods. What Were the Criteria For This Survey. A company...
Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You
There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
One Winner Hits $2B Powerball! Many from Upstate NY Cash in Big!
After an overnight delay, the results of the $2B Powerball were announced on Tuesday morning. One person in CA took the top prize but there were multiple big winners from right here in Upstate NY!. Anticipation was high and so was the payout as most of America waited for the...
Rare Elephants Born In Upstate New York Zoo
You don't expect rare elephants to be born in Upstate New York. However, that is exactly what happened at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twin male Asian elephants were born and survived for the first time in a United States facility. The survival rate for twin elephants is about 1%. Mali and Doc are the proud elephant parents of the rare duo.
