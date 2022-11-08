ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Beware of scammers trying to steal your down payment

ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

These 17 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Have Deals and Discounts For Veterans Day

As Veterans Day nears on Friday, November 11, metro Phoenix restaurants, cafes, and juice bars are prepping deals and discounts to honor those who have served. At locations across the Valley, active and retired military members can dine for free, find discounts, grab a free coffee or snag a complimentary smoothie at participating businesses. From pasta to hearty hamburgers and cold sodas, free and discounted meals abound.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Italian restaurant, sushi spot cited for health code violations

PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Frontier adds nonstop flights from Phoenix to 6 new locations

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines added nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and six cities over the weekend. The discount carrier announced Saturday it launched daily flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit and Orange County. Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $29 for Orange County, $49 for...
PHOENIX, AZ
seniorresource.com

Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!

Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
seniorresource.com

Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!

Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car stolen out of Chandler ends up crashing into fence in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man and teen were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a fence in south Phoenix, police said Thursday. Officers were driving near Interstate 17 and Van Buren just after 2 a.m. when they came across a car that had been reported stolen out of Chandler. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Arizona on Nov 11

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Mint Cannabis will celebrate the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to Close

Grab yourself a final cup of coffee before it's too late.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. For anyone who likes to get outside of the home office, and who needs a break from typing away at work, there’s just nothing better than the perfect coffee shop setup. The ability to sit in a comfortable location, with the smell of freshly brewed coffee filling nostrils and energy infusing caffeine surging through veins, it’s the ultimate destination to break free, ditch the distractions, and get a little bit of work done. However, for some in metro Phoenix, one of the more popular coffee shops has announced it will shut its doors for a final time in the coming months.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
MESA, AZ

