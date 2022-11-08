No. 15 Auburn defeats George Mason 70-52 in season opener
By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
3 days ago
The Tigers' defense carried them to a season-opening victory.
It was not a great night for Auburn's offense, but the Tigers found a way to get it done.
No. 15 Auburn defeated George Mason 70-52 on Monday night despite shooting 33.8% from the field and 16.0% from three. The backcourt struggled mightily, with KD Johnson and Wendell Green combining to shoot 9-of-27 from the floor.
The defense, on the other hand, was strong. The Tigers forced 19 GMU turnovers and scored 21 points off of them. Auburn also added 10 blocks (five from Dylan Cardwell) and 14 steals.
You can read our live blog recap of the game below.
Auburn is inching toward a return to full strength. Four-star freshman Chance Westry is nearing a return to the fold for Auburn, coach Bruce Pearl announced Thursday. Westry has been sidelined since early October after undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure on the same day Pearl underwent a similar procedure. Read...
A sellout crowd is on tap inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night as Auburn welcomes in Texas A&M for interim coach and beloved former player Cadillac Williams’s first game in charge. As the fans rally around Williams and support this Tigers football team down the stretch, a terrific group...
LEE COUNTY — Area high school football teams in playoff action Friday, Nov. 4, went 3-0, each advancing to the next round of the AHSAA playoffs. This Friday, Nov. 11, five teams — Auburn, Beauregard, Loachapoka, Lee-Scott and Glenwood — continue their postseason journeys. It’s win or go home for everyone.
On Friday, Nov. 4, the varsity Beauregard Hornets defeated Marbury, 35-10, in the first round of the AHSAA 5A football playoffs. The Hornets face UMS-Wright Prep on the road, Nov. 11, in the second round.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV. Sign...
OPINION — In the drama “Absence of Malice” (1981), a reckless reporter (Sally Field) gets her comeuppance from an honest character (Paul Newman). After a devout Catholic woman tells the reporter she had an abortion, the reporter puts that into the paper, despite telling the lady she wouldn’t. When the morning edition comes out, the woman with the abortion frantically runs around the neighborhood picking up copies from her neighbors’ yards before they can be read.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With the Midterm election Tuesday, candidates on the Georgia statewide ballot were making 11th-hour stops in Columbus on Monday. Gov. Brian Kemp made a stop at the Columbus Airport and brought all of the Republican Constitutional office candidates with him. Senator Raphael Warnock held his final rally of the campaign at […]
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia’s polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, for the November General Election. All 25 of Columbus’ polling locations will be open. To find your polling location, click here. Officials say voters who are in line by 7:00 p.m., when the polls close […]
Comments / 0