Maine 2022 midterm election results

Maine voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in several key races including for governor, the U.S. Senate and House and other local and statewide races.

Polls open starting at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. ET.

Maine utilizes ranked-choice voting in primaries for all federal, statewide and state legislature offices. (Ranked-choice voting is only used for federal offices during general elections as of May 2022.)

If no candidate receives 50% of the first-choice votes, the last-place candidate is removed and any ballots with that removed candidate listed as first preference have their second preference candidate elevated instead. The race is then re-tabulated to determine whether a candidate has reached 50%. This process of removing a last-place candidate and re-tabulating results then repeats for another “round” until a candidate reaches the 50% threshold.

State significance

If Republican former Gov. Paul LePage gets voted back into the seat, he’d be the longest-serving governor after having held the position for longer than eight years through nonconsecutive terms.

Trump-backed LePage is up against incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills who is the current favorite as she polls and fundraises ahead of him.

The two political foes are up for a contentious fight for a seat that has recently shifted further left. They have deep and contentious shared history, dating back to when Mills served as Maine’s attorney general for much of LePage’s two terms as governor.

Physician Sam Hunkler, an independent, will be on the ballot for the general, too.

