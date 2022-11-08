Game Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Omaha at Kansas

Here's everything you need to know as the Kansas Jayhawks open the regular season at home tonight against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Kansas Jayhawks begin their quest for back-to-back championships tonight as they face off against the Omaha Mavericks in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks will be without head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, as they are serving the first game of their 4-game suspension.

The Mavericks are in their first season under new head Chris Crutchfield and were picked to finish ninth in the ten team Summit League.

Kansas enters the season ranked fifth in both the AP and Coaches Poll. Omaha is unranked.

Kansas has won both meetings between these two teams, including a 95-50 win in Lawrence on December 11th, 2020.22-15-1 record in Lawrence.

Here are the essentials:

How to Watch

Monday, November 7th, 7:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN+

- Dave Armstrong (Play-by-Play), Wayne Simien (Analyst), Kennetra Pulliams (Reporter)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

The Numbers (Last Season Records)

#5 Kansas: 34-6 (14-4 Big 12)

Omaha: 5-25 (4-14 Summit)

Line: KU -33.5

O/U: 143.5

Fun Facts

The Jayhawks have won 49 straight home openers, dating all the way back to the 1973-74 season. Ted Owens won his final 10 home openers, Larry Brown was 5-0, Roy Williams was 15-0 and Bill Self is 19-0 in his time at Kansas.

Kansas will be coached tonight by Norm Roberts, who is in his 12th season as an assistant under Bill Self.