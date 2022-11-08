This article is a tad biased and distorts actual facts with respect to the Governor performance relative to how the Florida working class feel about education, covid, immigration, energy and the economy.
Just another media Democrat licking his wounds. The only way Democrats would have any chance of winning again is do what worked for them before. The Southern Democrat of yesteryear(way back), was fiscally conservative and strong on defense. I don't see that happening. The new Democrat party is made up of liberals, progressives, socialist and communist. A very inclusive party I may say.
It's going to suck. He signed away state water rights to Nestle water so they can bottle and sell our aquifer water, he saddled the tax payers with a billion dollar bond that we have to pay, he has done so many shady things.
Comments / 85