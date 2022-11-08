Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
WDEF
Chattanooga Preparatory School holds teacher recruitment event
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga Preparatory School is looking for more teachers and hosted a teacher recruitment event tonight downtown. The school is looking for educators to help teach their first-ever incoming junior class. Those who can teach AP English, Language Arts, Environmental Science and Pre-Calculus are being invited to...
WTVC
Chattanooga leaders, family plan celebration of life for Leslie Jordan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city leaders say the public is welcome to join family and friends of late comedian and actor Leslie Jordan in a celebration of life. It's planned for November 20th, at Chattanooga's Memorial Auditorium at 5 p.m. A release from the city says "Love. Light. Leslie....
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness
People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
WDEF
Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors reveals new park plan details
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Former New York City Parks and Rec Commissioner Mitchell Silver is currently in Chattanooga looking into the city’s upcoming Parks and Outdoors Plan. That plan will be presented to City Council in February. Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin says it’s been 25 years since...
wutc.org
In The Footsteps Of The Battles For Chattanooga
This time of year brings moments for remembrance and reflection at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. Starting on Saturday, November 19th through Friday, November 25th, the park will host programs across the Chattanooga area to mark the Civil War Battles for Chattanooga in the fall of 1863. Chris Young...
WDEF
Chatt State recognizes ‘National First Generation College Student Day’
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – It is National First Generation College Student Day and nearly one in four Chattanooga State Community College students identify as the first in their family to attend college. Tuesday afternoon Chatt State offered a celebration of their First Gen students. Amanda Jordan with Chatt State...
WDEF
RAM Clinic in Cleveland this Weekend
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Those who need medical care will have the opportunity to do so in Cleveland starting tomorrow.Remote Area Medical, or RAM for short, will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care tomorrow and Saturday at the Saint Therese Catholic Church at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive in Cleveland.
WDEF
Fight Flu TN Event held in Chattanooga
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department held a free flu shot event Wednesday morning to combat rising flu numbers in Tennessee. Department personnel gathered early at Orchard Knob Baptist Church to administer free flu shots to willing residents over the age of 18. The department’s...
WDEF
Former Rainsville Major elected Speaker of the Alabama House
MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WDEF) – Our region lost one important local figure in state politics this week when David Ralston from Blue Ridge decided not to seek another term as Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives. But we got another one back Thursday evening. Alabama House Republicans chose a...
WTVC
Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
WDEF
Sweden Native Lucas Lavin Enjoying Amazing Football Journey With the Mocs
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) What does the Mocs football team have that likely no one else in college football has? A player from Sweden. It’s offensive lineman Lucas Lavin. I mean, who knew they played football in Sweden. But Lavin certainly looks the part at 6’5, 327-pounds. So what’s football like...
WDEF
From The Archives: 1982 Alabama Show
CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – It is almost fitting that founding member of the group Alabama, died the week of the CMA awards. His group would dominate the awards for years and the Vocal Group award in particular. So when Old Dominion won the award last night, their acceptance speech...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Fashion Expo's “Hair Peace: The Black Hair Journey” Comes To The Hunter Museum
Hair Peace, Chattanooga Fashion Expo's first runway show, is a not to-be-missed fashion and musical spectacle written by Demetrius Seay, a young impresario staging his first multi-arts performance at the Hunter Museum, Chattanooga's modern architectural jewel on the river. Inspired by the imagery of Memories and Inspiration, Hair Peace is...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: EPB
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga is known for having some of the best Internet in the country. A lot of it is thanks to EPB. The utility’s got a lot of history here in the Scenic City. EPB talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy...
WDEF
Weekly CPD crime briefing
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – During this week’s Chattanooga Police crime briefing, Chief Celeste Murphy shared the department has seen success in their robbery initiative. The CPD traveled to 30 different local business as part of the robbery initiative this week to educate owners and employees on what to look for and how to react in the case of robbery.
franchising.com
Cicis Pizza in Chattanooga Welcomes New Ownership
Iconic Endless Pizza Buffet in Tennessee Now Under Ownership of Entrepreneurial Dream Team. November 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Cicis Pizza announced today the new ownership of its Chattanooga restaurant with husband-and-wife duo Meg and Aaron Wasik, who officially took ownership of the location on August 16. Cicis has been a staple in the Chattanooga community for over 20 years under the previous ownership of Steve and Barbie Potts. Steve passed away earlier this year.
WTVC
Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
WDEF
Hamilton County Democrats Look Forward After Midterms
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-At the Feed Table and Tavern on Main Street, the Hamilton County Democratic Party held its watch party. The mother-daughter duo of Allison and Meg Gorman were there along with some of their supporters as the results came in. The Hamilton County Democrats knew they were facing an...
WTVC
School cafeteria worker in Bradley County charged with assaulting student
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — We have obtained the mugshot of a school cafeteria worker in Bradley County who faces charges after authorities say she assaulted a student. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says officers arrested Michelle Tolin on Thursday at Lake Forest Middle School. Tolin's arrest comes after...
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
