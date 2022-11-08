ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mo. casinos to treat veterans, active military members on Veterans Day

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Veterans and active military members will be treated to free meals, discounts and more at several casinos on Veterans Day. According to a release from the Missouri Gaming Association, the following casinos are participating:. Argosy Casino in Riverside - On November 11 from 3 p.m. to 9...
‘It’s a huge issue:’ Teacher shortage hits Missouri hard

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The shortage of teachers in the classroom is hitting hard in Missouri. “It’s a huge issue,” said Charlie Shields, President of the Missouri Board of Education. “We’re almost at the crisis point. [That’s] one of the reasons we wanted to address this now.”
What's next for recreational marijuana in Missouri?

As temperatures drop this weekend, you might think it's time to turn on the heat. But before you do, local firefighters have some tips to help keep you safe.
Heating tips ahead of cooler temperatures

If the Redhawks make the playoffs, is the university equipped to host a playoff game in Cape Girardeau?
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/9

Governor Mike Parson will appoint Republican Eric Schmitt's replacement as Attorney General. Schmitt won the Missouri US Senate Race last night. Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois.
Heartland Votes: Results of sheriff races in southern Illinois

Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com.
Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois

Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois.
Bailey concedes to Pritzker in Illinois governor race

Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress, continued general fund growth; gas prices; the new Prison-to-Work program; disaster recovery and more. The governor gave his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, November 10 at 11:30 a.m. He highlighted an economic development project expected to create...
Missouri voters pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreation marijuana

Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com.
Missouri votes in favor of Department of the National Guard

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri voters on Tuesday passed Amendment 5. The amendment will create the Missouri Department of the National Guard as an administrative department within the state’s executive branch. The Missouri National Guard is now part of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
Heartland Votes: Eric Schmitt Watch Party

Missouri House District 147 candidates discuss Election Day. 3rd arrest made in connection with Caruthersville homicide. Jamourion Grimsley was arrested on 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection with the shooting death of Wayneasha Carter. Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges.
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
Schmitt defeats Busch beer heir in Missouri U.S. Senate race

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) - Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won election to the U.S. Senate. He defeated Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and kept what’s considered a safe Republican seat in GOP hands as the party fought for control of the Senate. Schmitt will take the seat...
Fitzpatrick elected next Missouri Auditor

QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri voters on Tuesday elected Republican Scott Fitzpatrick as Missouri’s next state auditor. Fitzpatrick beat out Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig. Fitzpatrick will replace incumbent Democrat Nicole Galloway who announced in 2021 that she would not seek re-election. Fitzpatrick served in the House of...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
