Cardinals O-linemen Rodney Hudson, Will Hernandez expected to be out Week 10

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals have been dealing with a number of injuries on the interior of the offensive line. Already without left guard Justin Pugh for the rest of the season, they are not expected to have either center Rodney Hudson or right guard Will Hernandez in the lineup when they face the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 10.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury does not expect either to play this weekend.

Hudson has already missed the last five weeks with a nagging knee injury.

Kingsbury said, “I don’t know about this week,” when asked if Hudson could possibly be back to face the Rams.

“I feel like it’s progressing,” he said. “I just don’t know how soon he’ll get back.”

Hernandez suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

While Kingsbury normally would say it would be a day-to-day scenario, he would not say that with Hernandez.

“I would say this week he’ll be down, and we’ll go from there,” he said.

He hopes his injury is not season-ending.

At center, Billy Price could start for the fourth straight game but it could also be Sean Harlow.

At right guard, it could be Max Garcia, currently day-to-day with a shoulder injury, or rookie Lecitucs Smith, who filled in after Hernandez exited with the injury.

The Cardinals will have a walkthrough on Wednesday and practice Thursday in preparation for their Week 10 road game against the Rams.

