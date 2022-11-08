Read full article on original website
WISN
Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget
MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
WISN
Wisconsin goes purple, voters weigh in on split state
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The verdict is in. Republicans and Democrats both won and lost major Wisconsin races in the 2022 elections. Outlets project Democrat Governor Tony Evers to keep his spot over Republican Tim Michels, while Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes fell short to Republican Senator Ron Johnson.
WISN
Evers to face familiar challenges in second term
MADISON, Wis. — Saying, "I'm jazzed as hell," Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers celebrated his re-election win in the early morning hours Wednesday. But he quickly faced the reality that in his second term in office, his agenda is likely to continue to face fierce opposition in a Republican-controlled legislature.
WISN
November 2022 Wisconsin election results
MILWAUKEE — The midterm elections in Wisconsin features several statewide races, including governor. Gov. Tony Evers faces Republican businessman Tim Michels. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Wisconsin's 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. Voters in part of the state will vote for their...
WISN
Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers
DANE COUNTY, Wis. — A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. It also says Yaker posted Facebook messages threatening the governor.
WISN
Milwaukee voters turn out, weigh in on issues important to them
MILWAUKEE — The polls opened at 7 a.m. sharp Tuesday to kick off what could be one of Wisconsin's closest elections for major races. The final Marquette University Law School Poll showed Gov. Tony Evers tied at 48% with his Republican challenger Tim Michels. It showed Republican incumbent Ron...
WISN
Gov. Tony Evers wins second term; Michels concedes
MADISON, Wis. — After midnight, Republican businessman Tim Michels conceded to Gov. Tony Evers in the race for Wisconsin governor. Michels said he called Evers before speaking at his watch party, which Evers graciously acknowledged when he spoke a bit later. "I'm jazzed as hell to tell you that...
WISN
Man accused of Twitter threat against Sen. Ron Johnson
OAK CREEK, Wis. — Police say an Oak Creek man made a threat on Twitter against Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. U.S. Capitol police asked Oak Creek police to speak with the man. They said the man admitted to sending the tweet, adding that "The tweet was out of...
WISN
EXPLAINER: Why did Arizona have voting slowdowns?
There were some voting slowdowns Tuesday in Arizona, where races for governor and Senate are among the most closely watched contests of this year's midterm elections. Most voting in Arizona happens by mail. But voters can go to any vote center location to cast their ballots. When voters check in, they get a ballot for their specific precinct, with available races printed out. Voters fill out the ballot and put it into a tabulation machine to be counted.
WISN
RSV cases hit 10-year high in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Children and older adults across Wisconsin are getting hit hard by the respiratory illness called RSV. "I think they are alarming numbers. We're seeing the last week that was reported from Wisconsin state lab hygiene had 2000 cases in one week," said Dr. Ben Weston of the Medical College of Wisconsin. "Now, just for context, in a normal year, the top number that we see is maybe 300, 400, and that's the peak for the whole year. This is just where we're at last week. So it's a concerning number and it's being reflected in hospitalizations, especially in children's hospitals."
WISN
Wisconsin band to march in Tournament of Roses Parade
A Wisconsin band, made up of eight schools in the central and western part of the state are preparing to head to the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. According to the tournament's website, The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band are one of 21 bands that will march in the parade on January 2nd, 2023.
WISN
VIDEO: Possible sharks spotted in Florida floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Possible sharks were spotted in Florida floodwaters Wednesday morning. West Palm Beach sister station WPBF viewer Steve Sarno was doing what he called his "Safety Steve Advisory" when he caught what appeared to be sharks in the waters rushing across the road on Hutchinson Island. Watch the video above to...
WISN
WATCH: Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Florida coastline
Shocking drone video from Orlando sister station WESH shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole had along the Florida coastline. Multiple homes along the Volusia County coastline suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Watch the drone video in the video player above. Officials in...
