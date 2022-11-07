MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - "Somebody had been in our house. All my jewelry was gone," recalled Montgomery County prosecutor Carlotta Woodward. She was far from the only victim. According to charging documents from 2011, Andrew Olden burglarized home after home, taking flat-panel televisions and jewelry. Olden would later tell police he’d commit the burglaries while on his lunch break from work, earning the nickname "Lunch-break Burglar" in local media.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO