Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Roanoke City Council Election Results
Member City Council – Special (ROANOKE CITY) 22 precincts of 23 reporting For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics Candidate Votes Percent Luke W. Priddy (D) 13,749 55.50% M. E. “Peg” McGuire (R) 10,906 44.02% Write In 120 0.48% Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:57 PM Member City Council (ROANOKE CITY) 22 precincts of 23 reporting For information on […]
WSLS
Luke Priddy projected to win Roanoke City Council special election
ROANOKE, Va. – Luke Priddy is projected to win the Roanoke City Council special election race, defeating Peg McGuire. Luke Priddy is expected to fill the seat of former council Robert Jeffrey Jr., which is set to expire at the end of 2024. Candidate. Votes. %. Luke Priddy. 13,74956%
WSLS
Three Republicans expected to join Lynchburg City Council
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Cty Council will soon have new members as the votes are finalized. Stephanie Reed, Martin Misjuns, and Larry Taylor, who were all endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, came out on top Election night. The three ousted two incumbents in a tight race.
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville votes in anti-reversion majority on city council
Martinsville voters appear to have voted in two challengers who oppose the city giving up its charter, giving the city a new council with an anti-reversion majority. Incumbents Jennifer Bowles and Danny Turner had supported reversion; challengers L.C. Jones and Aaron Rawls opposed it. With seven of nine precincts reporting,...
chathamstartribune.com
Davis likely winner of mayor race
Alisa Davis appears to have narrowly defeated Irvin Perry for the Chatham mayor's seat, winning 51% of the vote, according to unofficial results as of press time. Davis was reluctant to declare victory, as some final results were still trickling in as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. At that time, four of five precincts had reported results.
WBTM
What’s on the Ballot for Danville and Pittsylvania County Voters
Today is Election Day as voters across the country will be heading to the polls for the midterm elections. Voters in Danville, Pittsylvania County, Halifax County and South Boston will be voting for the House of Representatives 5th District seat. Danville voters will also be choosing four members of City...
triad-city-beat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Forsyth County races, school board split
Featured photo: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Denise Hartsfield interact on Nov. 8. (photo by Jerry Cooper) Forysth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough stood on the dais at Sir Winston on Tuesday evening and addressed his supporters who gathered around him, thanking them for their support; Kimbrough had just won his second term.
WSLS
Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council
ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
WSLS
Pittsylvania County sales tax to help pay for capital projects in area schools
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Residents in Pittsylvania County approved a new sales tax in this year’s election to help pay for capital projects for area schools. Starting in July 2023, most purchases made in Pittsylvania County will have a 1% sales tax increase. This tax will apply to purchases made in the county other than from groceries, medicines, and agricultural products.
WBTM
2022 Danville Election Results
The ballots have been cast and the results are in for the 2022 local midterm elections across the southside. For Danville City Council the four incumbents Mayor Alonzo Jones, Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller, Bryant Hood, and James Buckner all remained on council by winning the four seats up for grabs.
nsjonline.com
NC House Republicans fall one seat short of supermajority
WINSTON-SALEM — The good news for N.C. House Republicans is they won a total of 71 seats in the General Assembly – the bad news, however, is it takes 72 to earn a supermajority. Tuesday night’s election results took down a total of seven state House incumbents: six...
WDBJ7.com
Danville saw increase in voter turnout on Election Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville residents voted in the 5th Congressional race, a city council race and a school board race Tuesday. The general registrar for the city of Danville said the city was expecting around a 40% voter turnout in Danville Tuesday, double the turnout of the May primary election.
Franklin News Post
What happens after Election Day but before Franklin County's results are certified?
With Election Day over, Franklin County’s election officials may begin the intricate process of certifying local election results. Ballot machines processed ballots on Election Day and in the days and weeks leading up to it, but the results of the votes cast were a secret until polls closed Tuesday.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke GOP says strongest showing in decades is just the start
Republicans came closer to a Roanoke City victory than at any time since 2000, coming within several hundred votes of gaining a seat on Council. While disappointed with the outcome, they say the groundwork is now in place for future victories. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
WSET
Application submitted for hotel at site of historic former Jones Memorial Library
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An application has been submitted to the Lynchburg Planning Commission for a hotel in the historic Rivermont District. The proposal is tentatively set to be voted on by the Planning Commission on December 14, pending the submission of all required materials. The proposal reads for...
WSLS
Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
WDBJ7.com
Telepsychiatry options expand in Martinsville, Henry County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Southside nonprofit has invested in a program to bring telepsychiatry to more patients in the Martinsville and Henry County communities. According to the Harvest Foundation, the organization is giving a two-year investment of $685,993 to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow the program. It will help pay for a provider to serve Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health and for the infrastructure needed to provide the care.
cardinalnews.org
Danville organization receives $30 million in federal tax credits
The Danville Community Development Entity has received $30 million in federal tax credits. It’s the third time the CDE has gotten money from the New Market Federal Tax Credits program. And this year, Danville is the only locality in Southwest or Southside Virginia getting the award. Out of 199...
WDBJ7.com
Community leaders urging public for help as crime rises in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg has recently seen an uptick in crime. The city is one of more than ten areas in Central Virginia listed under Attorney General Miyares-Cease Fire program. “I think we as community leaders as a whole need to revolve around and come around and try to...
Comments / 0