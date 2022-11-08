ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) available and starting for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis will play through his back soreness on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team allowing a 107.7 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points. Davis' projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson coming off the bench for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Rudy Gobert back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Anderson to play 23.2 minutes against the Suns. Anderson's Wednesday projection includes 7.4...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday

Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) remains out on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward will miss his fifth straight game with a left shoulder contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to remain in Charlotte's starting lineup on Thursday. Oubre's current projection includes 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Sacramento's Malik Monk (groin) active on Wednesday

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (groin) will play in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Monk will be available despite his questionable designation with a groin ailment. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Monk to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Monk's projection includes 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) available on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hardaway has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 22.1 minutes against the Magic. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes 10.8 points, 2.6...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Lonnie Walker (illness) ruled out for Los Angeles' Wednesday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Walker will miss his second straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to see more minutes versus a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Brown Jr's projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Memphis' Steven Adams (ankle) active on Wednesday night

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Adams is active on Wednesday after sitting out one game with right ankle soreness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Adams to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Adams' projection includes 7.8 points, 10.2 rebounds,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Thunder starting Aleksej Pokusevski on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski will make the start at the four after Kenrich Williams was sent to the bench. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Pokusevski to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Pokusevski's projection includes 8.3 points, 6.2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

