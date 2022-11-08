Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Bobby Portis starting for Milwaukee on Wednesday in place of injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portis will get the start on Wednesday with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Portis to play 30.3 minutes against the Thunder. Portis' Wednesday projection includes 18.6 points,...
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) out for Hornets' Thursday matchup versus Miami
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Ball has been unable to make his season debut due to a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a Miami unit ranked 17th in defensive rating, Dennis Smith Jr. should see more minutes on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Justise Winslow for inactive Jerami Grant (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow will take over the four spot after Jerami Grant was ruled out with an ankle sprain. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) available and starting for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis will play through his back soreness on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team allowing a 107.7 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points. Davis' projection...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson coming off the bench for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Rudy Gobert back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Anderson to play 23.2 minutes against the Suns. Anderson's Wednesday projection includes 7.4...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Rudy Gobert (health protocols) on Wednesday, Kyle Anderson to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (health protocols) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Gobert will start at the five position after missing two games in health protocol. In 31.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gobert to score 35.8 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes 12.9 points, 13.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) remains out on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will not play in Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Hayward will miss his fifth straight game with a left shoulder contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to remain in Charlotte's starting lineup on Thursday. Oubre's current projection includes 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (foot) active and starting on Wednesday, Wenyen Gabriel to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. James is available after the Lakers' superstar missed one contest with foot soreness. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project James to score 46.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Malik Monk (groin) active on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (groin) will play in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Monk will be available despite his questionable designation with a groin ailment. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Monk to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Monk's projection includes 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hardaway has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 22.1 minutes against the Magic. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes 10.8 points, 2.6...
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (illness) ruled out for Los Angeles' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Walker will miss his second straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to see more minutes versus a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Brown Jr's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Memphis' Steven Adams (ankle) active on Wednesday night
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Adams is active on Wednesday after sitting out one game with right ankle soreness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Adams to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Adams' projection includes 7.8 points, 10.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Luke Kennard on Wednesday, Terance Mann to bench
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kennard will start at shooting guard after Terance Mann was left out of Wednesday's first unit. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Kennard's FanDuel salary stands at $4,100.
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Aleksej Pokusevski on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski will make the start at the four after Kenrich Williams was sent to the bench. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Pokusevski to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Pokusevski's projection includes 8.3 points, 6.2...
