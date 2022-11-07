ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rock 108

Feels Good To Be Back: 5 Things I’ve Missed Most About Living In Abilene

It's been six months now since I returned to Abilene and I've got to tell you: things are different. For the first month, just finding my way around the city again was an adventure. My time back in Abilene has been fast and furious, to say the least. It's been great re-establishing relationships again, eating the food Abilene has to offer, and taking in the sights and sounds I remember so well.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Abilene’s Downtown Train Tracks Have Big History in This Area

Some of us see and hear it every day. If you work or live along North 1st or South 1st streets, you most likely see and hear it at intervals all day long. Every morning I come into the radio station on South 1st, there's no mistaking that massively loud horn. There's just no way you can live in Abilene and not notice the trains barreling through town several times each day.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

West Texas Has a Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame Museum

I was taken completely by surprise when I discovered that Abilene and the surrounding area has a "Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame Museum." Yes, a real honest-to-goodness hall of fame museum. We've all heard those names of high school athletes that go to college and some who go into pro sports.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Chorus Abilene Brings Roaring 20s Back With Casino Night

The roaring 20s are returning to Abilene when Abilene's musical group known as Chorus Abilene will be holding a special fundraiser at a Speakeasy known as the Witherspoon in Downtown Abilene. This event is being touted as the likes of which has never been seen before in Abilene or the Big Country.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

These Abilene Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Thanksgiving is a day we all give thanks and show how grateful we are for our friends and family. In the past, retailers used the day to kick off their huge Black Friday sales events. However, in recent years, those retailers have closed on Thanksgiving Day and used their online platforms for consumers, giving their employees time off with their families.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://keyj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy