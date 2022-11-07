Read full article on original website
Hilarious Alternatives for Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau’s New Logo
The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau revealed their new log recently. And while I think it's a really good logo, I felt compelled to offer up some alternative logos that could have also worked. Keep in mind, this is all in fun. I'm not trying to get the City of...
Dig Straight Down From Abilene And You’ll End Up Here On The Other Side
Don't tell me that you've never thought about it. If you dug straight down through the Earth from Abilene, where would you come out on the other side? People from all over the globe have pondered this very question. For Texans, we seem to think it's China. But, is it?
Feels Good To Be Back: 5 Things I’ve Missed Most About Living In Abilene
It's been six months now since I returned to Abilene and I've got to tell you: things are different. For the first month, just finding my way around the city again was an adventure. My time back in Abilene has been fast and furious, to say the least. It's been great re-establishing relationships again, eating the food Abilene has to offer, and taking in the sights and sounds I remember so well.
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
Abilene’s Downtown Train Tracks Have Big History in This Area
Some of us see and hear it every day. If you work or live along North 1st or South 1st streets, you most likely see and hear it at intervals all day long. Every morning I come into the radio station on South 1st, there's no mistaking that massively loud horn. There's just no way you can live in Abilene and not notice the trains barreling through town several times each day.
West Texas Has a Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame Museum
I was taken completely by surprise when I discovered that Abilene and the surrounding area has a "Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame Museum." Yes, a real honest-to-goodness hall of fame museum. We've all heard those names of high school athletes that go to college and some who go into pro sports.
The Fire and Ice Feast Fundraiser Helps The Volunteer Fire Departments
It's back and boy do we need it, the 13th Annual Fire and Ice Feast will take place this year and will be held Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th, 2023, in beautiful Buffalo Gap. This is a fundraiser that benefits the Taylor County Volunteer Fire Departments that are in Lawn, Tuscola, Jim Ned, and Moro.
Abilene’s Round Up Pass Gives Visitors Free Entry to Our Local Attractions
The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau has just announced that they have partnered up with Bandwango a company that creates digital virtual passes for cities, civic organizations, nonprofits, and more. This new Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau venture will be called the Abilene Round Up Pass. The new Abilene Round-Up...
Chorus Abilene Brings Roaring 20s Back With Casino Night
The roaring 20s are returning to Abilene when Abilene's musical group known as Chorus Abilene will be holding a special fundraiser at a Speakeasy known as the Witherspoon in Downtown Abilene. This event is being touted as the likes of which has never been seen before in Abilene or the Big Country.
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness and Family Caregivers Appreciation Month
Looking at my calendar and at the very top, it reminded me that November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month too. First off, anytime our local Abilene Alzheimer's Association is doing anything I am there to support them because our family has not been immune to Alzheimer's or dementia.
If You See A Blue Postal Mailbox in Abilene, Don’t Use It And Here’s Why
For decades the United States Postal Service has made things easy when it comes to mailing letters. It's those blue postal mailboxes that you see everywhere. Growing up we had one not too far away. I even remember going on short walks to drop off letters for the postman. Today,...
These Abilene Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is a day we all give thanks and show how grateful we are for our friends and family. In the past, retailers used the day to kick off their huge Black Friday sales events. However, in recent years, those retailers have closed on Thanksgiving Day and used their online platforms for consumers, giving their employees time off with their families.
Comedian Kevin Farley Brings the Laughs to Abilene November 18th
Michael Aaron Comedy and Black Plumbing are bringing in a comedian that has been tickling our funny bones for three decades. Get ready to laugh until you cry when Kevin Farley comes to The Zone later this month. Kevin Farley, who is the brother of the late great comedian Chris...
