Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
Tech Student From Munising Commemorates Edmund Fitzgerald
Maci Cornish knows what floats her boat. A walking encyclopedia of Great Lakes Shipwreck history, the Fitz-obsessed first-year engineering student welds as a hobby, works summers as first mate on a tour boat and is studying for her 100-ton captain’s license. “My love for learning about shipwrecks started early,”...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette’s Jacobetti Home, Others Downstate, To Honor Veteran’s Day
Michigan Veteran Homes has announced its upcoming schedule of Veterans Day activities to honor its veteran members and those who served before them. The Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti (MVHDJJ) will host a special Veterans Day ceremony for members in their chapel at 11 a.m. The ceremony will include remarks by Ron Oja, administrator for MVHDJJ; U.S. Navy Veteran Joe Boogren; and U.S. Air Force Veteran and MVHDJJ Chaplain Dr. Jim Elenbaas. The ceremony will include a posting of the colors led by the Northern Michigan University (NMU) Army ROTC Color Guard while the pledge of allegiance will be led by U.S. Army Veteran and VFW District 14 Commander Mike Brady. The ceremony will also include a performance of Taps led by U.S. Navy Veteran Charlie Hawes and music by soloist Toni Saari. Members will enjoy a special Veterans Day dinner provided by dietary services and the day will conclude with a trip to watch NMU Men’s Ice Hockey.
WLUC
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday. It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory Discontinued In Portions Of Escanaba
Please be advised that the boil water advisory is NO LONGER REQUIRED. All affected residents will receive notification or a GREEN door hanger ending the boil advisory. The water was tested in our lab, and it was found to be free of any harmful bacteriological pathogens and is safe for all human consumption without further treatment.
WLUC
UP power company invests in potential energy saving appliance
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula power provider is educating customers about heat pumps. A heat pump pulls warm air from outside to the inside of your home. The latest versions can extract warm air in temperatures as cold as 15 below zero. The Manager of Energy Solutions for Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO), Andrew McNeally said this appliance can be an efficient alternative to electric or furnace heating.
WLUC
Iron Mountain City Council approves amendment to special use permits for drive-through restaurants
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council is approving an amendment to a special use permit. This amendment will change Chapter 75, Article VIII, Section 562 of the city ordinances. The change will impact anyone looking for a drive-thru special use permit. The council said it has...
cwbradio.com
Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Accident
A Spencer man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm on Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory In Parts Of Downtown, South Escanaba
A boil water advisory is in effect for residents living in the areas of Escanaba:. EXPANDED AREA: Residents living on the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South and the 200 block. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Monday, November 7th, until further notified.
Driver injured, 2 passengers dead after fiery crash in Upper Peninsula
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Two people died and one was injured after a fiery crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4. The crash occurred...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Delta County Local Election Results Posted
The Delta County Clerk posted the local and statewide election results late Tuesday night. Republican candidates won all of the statewide races in Delta County. Locally, it was a somewhat quiet ballot in Delta County. Republican Lauren Wickstrom was easily elected as the county prosecutor by a 2-to-1 margin over...
Police identify 2 women killed in fiery Upper Peninsula crash
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of three people involved in a fiery crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the double fatal crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4.
wearegreenbay.com
Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing woman from UP
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
wnmufm.org
Cause of fatal Chassell accident still under investigation
CHASSELL, MI— Officials continue to investigate a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Chassell on Friday. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:20 a.m. a vehicle was westbound on Chassell Painesdale Road when it went through the intersection of US-41. It kept going and landed in a wooded area. The vehicle was on fire when police got to the scene.
thebaycities.com
Over One-Pound of Methamphetamine Seized In the City of Menominee; suspect arraigned
57-year-old, Jeffrey Wayne Tomes, 57, of Menominee was arraigned on Thursday, November 3rd, in the 95-A District Court before the Honorable Robert J. Jamo. Following his recent arrest in the City of Menominee. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg charged Tomes in a nine-count felony complaint, alleging two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, each of which carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison. In addition, Tomes was charged with two counts of Possession of a Taser, a single count of Maintaining a Drug House, and four counts of Felony Firearm. The charges arise from the execution of a search warrant by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (“UPSET”), at 2411 10th Avenue in Menominee. The total weight of methamphetamine seized in the investigation, 457.9 grams, is over a pound of methamphetamine (a pound is 453.6 grams).In addition to the methamphetamine, two handguns, two rifles, two Tasers, several digital scales, a substantial amount of United States currency and a large quantity of small Ziplock baggies used in packaging the drug for retail sale, was found and seized. Rogg commended the proactive efforts of his UPSET partners, and said that “this is the largest quantity of methamphetamine seized in Menominee County since I have been in office,” and emphasized that, “because of this interdiction effort, a very large quantity of methamphetamine did not wind up on the streets of our community and put our citizens at risk.” Bond was established by Judge Jamo in the amount of $500,000 cash or surety, for Tomes. Tomes Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for November 17th at 2:30pm. Prosecutor Rogg reminds everyone that the charges are allegations and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, in court.
UPMATTERS
Man convicted of murder in 2019 Munising death
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Jason David Sadowski, the man arrested in connection to the death of Timothy Mozader in Munising on May 30, 2019 was convicted of Murder in the First Degree on Monday at the Alger County Courthouse. Sadowski was arrested back in 2019 charged with Homicide-Open Murder.
3 dead, 3 injured in Upper Peninsula crash
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – Three people are dead and three are injured after a crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the two-vehicle crash occurred in Dickinson County when a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2006 Buick Rendezvous at 3:07 p.m. on Oct. 30.
thebaycities.com
A Marinette Alderperson speaks out about suing the City of Marinette and Common Council
Ward 3 Alderperson Doug Oitzinger, a former Marinette mayor, first filed his lawsuit on November 17th, 2020, claiming the city violated the open meetings law on two occasions. The first, Oitzinger alleges was on October 6th, 2020, when the common council went into closed session to discuss “negotiations and review of an agreement with JCI/Tyco regarding bio-solid equipment,” which the council voted in open session to approve without further discussion. The second alleges that the common council, on October 7th, 2020, went into closed session to discuss “with legal counsel regarding the status of water supply alternative analysis” to receive a report from the civil engineering firm about the status of its analysis. The council discussed those alternatives and reached a consensus that the engineering study should not proceed any further until the Town of Peshtigo formally requested water from the city. Oitzinger says, “this was a last resort. I had been requesting more openness from the mayor on some of the decision-making processes that were going on, particularly in closed session.”
UPMATTERS
Negaunee high school student killed, another injured in crash involving logging truck
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a letter sent from Negaunee Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis, he announced that one high school student had died and another was injured in a crash that Happened Friday morning. The Negaunee Fire Department shared details earlier on Friday that there was an incident involving...
wnmufm.org
Negaunee teen dies from injuries received in logging truck accident
NEGAUNEE, MI— A Negaunee High School student has died as the result of injuries sustained in a crash with a logging truck Friday morning. An 18-year-old girl and her 16-year-old passenger were northbound on Teal Lake Avenue around 5:30 a.m. when the driver failed to yield to a flashing red light at the intersection of US-41. The vehicle was struck by an eastbound logging truck driven by a 27-year-old man.
Rare Tick Disease: Wausaukee man battles for his life
A Wausaukee man is battling for his life after a tick bit him this summer. Since August, 71-year-old Al Dennis hasn't been able to walk or talk.
Comments / 0