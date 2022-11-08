Read full article on original website
Related
Seven Missouri State House seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Missouri voters flipped seven State House seats in the 2022 general election, including districts in Kansas City and St. Louis suburbs.
kbia.org
9 takeaways from Missouri’s election that produced wins for both parties
Missouri Republicans now control every statewide office and hold commanding majorities in both chambers of the legislature after Tuesday’s election. But Election Day wasn’t all bad for Missouri Democrats. Despite big wins from Eric Schmitt in the U.S. Senate contest and Scott Fitzpatrick in the auditor’s race, Democrats...
Marijuana is legal in Missouri after voters approved Amendment 3 — Now what?
Now that adult-use cannabis is legal in Missouri, what comes next? On Tuesday night, voters signed off on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
kjluradio.com
Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments
Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
939theeagle.com
Missouri House Speaker-Designee and key Democratic lawmaker to accompany Governor Parson on overseas trade mission
Missouri’s governor will be leaving Jefferson City Thursday afternoon for an overseas trade mission to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Greece. The trade mission is being funded by the nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation. Governor Mike Parson (R) says those three counties are existing trade partners for Missouri, with $126-million,...
Voters don’t care about pot use – but they do care how it’s sold
“The most vocal opposition was from people who actually support recreational marijuana — but not this proposal,” one expert said.
kcur.org
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022
Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But a lack of surprises doesn’t mean it was an inconsequential […] The post Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KFVS12
What’s next for recreational marijuana in Missouri ?
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recreational weed will soon be legal in Missouri. Voters approved Amendment 3 by 53 percent, but the provisions of the measure won’t go into effect until December 8th. For Greenlight Dispensary manager Sarah Gunther-Jackson, this vote to legalize Marijuana in Missouri stands as a...
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
fourstateshomepage.com
Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO) “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn breaks down House GOP leadership races on 939 the Eagle
Missouri House Republicans will have another supermajority when the 2023 legislative session begins in early January in Jefferson City. Republicans will control the chamber 111-52. Republicans caucused this week at the Capitol, electing State Rep. Mike Henderson (R-Bonne Terre) as House Speaker Pro Tem and Rep. Jon Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) as Majority Floor Leader. Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. Faughn says the majority leader’s race was close and says there is significance to Representative Henderson’s election as Speaker Pro Tem. Henderson is a former school superintendent. Faughn says House Republicans are saying school reform proposals are fine as long as they make sense in “real life” and not on Facebook:
KMBC.com
Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
KYTV
Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough wins another term
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough won a second term. The Republican defeated Democrat Raymond Lampert. Hough serves nearly all of Springfield in State Senate District 30. Hough first began service in Jefferson City in 2010. He later became a Greene County commissioner. Voters in November 2018 elected him to his first state senate seat.
KFVS12
Heartland Votes: Results of sheriff races in southern Illinois
Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won election to the U.S. Senate. Missouri voters pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreation marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KFVS12
Bailey concedes to Pritzker in Illinois governor race
Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric...
Is there any point in medical marijuana in Missouri now?
On Nov. 8, Missourians decided to legalize recreational marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since Missourians voted in favor of it in 2018.
darnews.com
Area votes against legalizing marijuana, supports Amendments 4, 5
State results are pending on Missouri's constitutional amendments, but here's how the region has voted. Area voters also selected Jason Smith for the 8th District and Eric Schmitt for US Senator. Reynolds and Ripley counties both saw contested races for county offices, while other area counties had uncontested races for...
Comments / 3