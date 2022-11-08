Spice Girls Reunite (Sans Mel B) for Geri Halliwell’s 50th Birthday Party

Friendship never ends! Four of the Spice Girls reunited over the weekend to celebrate Geri Halliwell’s belated 50th birthday.

In a video captured by David Beckham, his wife Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Mel C hit the dance floor with Ginger Spice as they all groove and sing along to their 1996 No. 1 hit “Say You’ll Be There.”

“Special celebrating Ginger this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls…A friendship for Life,” the soccer star captioned the sweet video before giving a shout-out to the one missing member of the iconic girl group by adding, “@officialmelb you were missed” with a red heart emoji.

While Ginger Spice technically turned 50 back in early August, the pioneering pop stars’ get-together just so happened to coincide with the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album Spiceworld , which was originally released Nov. 3, 1997.

Ahead of the milestone, the girl group unveiled a new version of their iconic “Say You’ll Be There” music video complete with never-before-seen footage and an entirely new aesthetic.

And while the other Spice Girls are always working on convincing Victoria to join them on a reunion tour, Posh Spice did recently prove that the girl group’s discography remains her go-to for karaoke with an impromptu performance of “Stop” while on vacation over the summer.

Watch Ginger, Baby, Sporty and Posh get down to “Say You’ll Be There” below.