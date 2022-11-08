ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wdet.org

Stevens wins re-election in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Haley Stevens will once again represent Michigan’s 11th Congressional District. She defeated her opponent, Republican Mark Ambrose, by 22 percentage points. Stevens spoke to supporters at the Fifth Avenue bar in Royal Oak Tuesday night, shortly after the Associated Press called her as the winner. “I’m just...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit City Council OKs police contract, $10K raises for officers

Detroit City Council on Wednesday approved a collective bargaining agreement that will immediately increase the starting salaries of its police officers by $10,000. The five-year contract between the city, the Detroit Police Officers Association and the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association has been described as a historic, landmark agreement by city, police and union officials who hope competitive salaries will help stem the tide of officers flocking to departments in suburbs offering higher pay. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County all in on transit as millage passes; Macomb, Wayne voters also show support

Regional transit efforts got a big boost Tuesday as voters in Oakland County OK'd a countywide transit millage for the first time and votes in support of millages for transit service passed in Wayne County and Macomb County. The vote in Oakland County — 332,410 in favor to 248,240 against, according to unofficial results, with 97% of precincts reporting as of 9:32 a.m. Wednesday — marks a dramatic shift in the conversation from earlier this year....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

Today on Stateside, two reporters shared key ways renters in Detroit can protect themselves and their money from negligent landlords. We also spoke with Brittany Luse, the new host of NPR's It's Been a Minute about her Michigan roots and helping elevate Black voices in the podcasting world. Plus, we talked to a Detroit day care owner about her effort to meet the growing demand for 24-hour child care.
DETROIT, MI

