Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
WGRZ TV
Detroit residents weren’t turned away after being told they’d already voted absentee
As people headed to the polls to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, people online, including former President Donald Trump, claimed some voters in Michigan’s largest city were unable to cast their ballots. “The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD,” Trump wrote in a...
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
wdet.org
Stevens wins re-election in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District
Democratic incumbent Haley Stevens will once again represent Michigan’s 11th Congressional District. She defeated her opponent, Republican Mark Ambrose, by 22 percentage points. Stevens spoke to supporters at the Fifth Avenue bar in Royal Oak Tuesday night, shortly after the Associated Press called her as the winner. “I’m just...
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 election results: Shri Thanedar elected to Michigan’s 13th US House district in Detroit
Michigan State Rep. Shri Thanedar has been elected to the U.S. House in Michigan’s newly drawn 13th district, covering the City of Detroit, beating out Republican challenger Martell Bivings, the AP projects. MI U.S. House District 13 (Thanedar vs. Bivings) Candidate. Votes. %. Shri Thanedar(D) 166,20371%. Martell Bivings(R) 56,11124%
John James projected to win race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District
The Associated Press has projected that Republican John James will win the election to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District.
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
Detroit City Council OKs police contract, $10K raises for officers
Detroit City Council on Wednesday approved a collective bargaining agreement that will immediately increase the starting salaries of its police officers by $10,000. The five-year contract between the city, the Detroit Police Officers Association and the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association has been described as a historic, landmark agreement by city, police and union officials who hope competitive salaries will help stem the tide of officers flocking to departments in suburbs offering higher pay. ...
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
Ballot counting continues in Detroit with higher than expected turnout
Many races in Michigan are still too close to call as of Wednesday morning, and results are still coming in for some areas, including the City of Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
newsfromthestates.com
Nessel files brief against Karamo’s Detroit voting suit, says it’s about ‘spreading misinformation’
U.S. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel heads to the stage to speak at a campaign rally held by U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) designed to get Michigan State University students, faculty and staff out to the polls on October 16, 2022 in East Lansing, | Bill Pugliano/Getty Images. Democratic Attorney...
Eastpointe mayor sued after meltdown over First Amendment at public meeting
Mayor Monique Owens berated residents for trying to criticize her during a public comment period
michiganradio.org
Voters in Taylor, Auburn Hills back proposals to allow recreational marijuana businesses
More than thirty communities across the state voted on whether or not they’d allow recreational marijuana facilities. Recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan four years ago. But people get to decide whether or not they want those businesses close to home. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show a mixed...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
Oakland County all in on transit as millage passes; Macomb, Wayne voters also show support
Regional transit efforts got a big boost Tuesday as voters in Oakland County OK'd a countywide transit millage for the first time and votes in support of millages for transit service passed in Wayne County and Macomb County. The vote in Oakland County — 332,410 in favor to 248,240 against, according to unofficial results, with 97% of precincts reporting as of 9:32 a.m. Wednesday — marks a dramatic shift in the conversation from earlier this year....
michiganradio.org
Officials predict calmer environment at Detroit's absentee vote counting board this election
Detroit election officials say things at the city’s absentee county board should be much calmer for this election than they were in 2020. That year, hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed what was then the TCF Center. They suspected, without evidence, that fraud was going on there.
Democrats team up in Detroit while Dixon sets up camp in Grand Rapids
Election Day is finally here and 6 News is your election headquarters.
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Today on Stateside, two reporters shared key ways renters in Detroit can protect themselves and their money from negligent landlords. We also spoke with Brittany Luse, the new host of NPR's It's Been a Minute about her Michigan roots and helping elevate Black voices in the podcasting world. Plus, we talked to a Detroit day care owner about her effort to meet the growing demand for 24-hour child care.
Comments / 1