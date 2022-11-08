Read full article on original website
Man threw hypodermic needle, striking officer, while resisting arrest, police say
Last Saturday night, a Boston police officer was transported to the hospital after they were struck with a hypodermic needle after responding to an incident where a man had shot flares near Rowes Wharf. Around 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, police officers responded to a report of vandalism at the...
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied
A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said
Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs
Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
Haverhill Police Charge Boston Police Officer with Drugged Driving
A Boston police officer was charged by Haverhill Police Monday afternoon with driving while under the influence of drugs. An arrest log shows 55-year-old Christopher M. Long of York, Maine, was arrested just after 2 p.m. on Howard Street. In a press release, Boston police said Long is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit.
Motor vehicle stop leads to arrest of Hyannis man for multiple warrants and possession of fentanyl
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:46 PM, Officer Chung observed a truck traveling on Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The owner of the truck was known to have several outstanding warrants. As the vehicle turned from Route 28 into the parking lot of the Cape...
Boston 14-year-old had gun, broke into home to hide from police, DA says
Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy from Boston was charged in court with multiple gun and breaking and entering offenses for an incident where he allegedly broke into a residence after fleeing from police during a traffic stop, officials said. The teenager was charged in Suffolk County Juvenile Court with carrying a...
Hyde Park Triple Shooting Victim to Face Charges After Search Warrant Turns Up Multiple High Capacity Firearms
At about 9:46 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1 Rosa Street in Hyde Park. On arrival, one adult male victim was located suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. A short time later, two additional gunshot victims presented themselves at a nearby emergency room.
BPD Officers Arrest Suspect After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop Following Response to Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:21 PM on Monday November 7, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Donnie Daniels, 32, of Roxbury, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 185 Dudley Street in Roxbury. The vehicle was stopped after it was observed fleeing the area of a call for shots fired near the Bromley-Heath Housing Development. During the course of their investigation, officers removed the operator, later identified as the suspect, and recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun from inside the vehicle.
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, accused of stealing detail pay, sues to get firearm license back
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work is suing Chief Steven Sargent in an attempt to get his firearm license reinstated. An initial petition from Turner, 33, to obtain a judicial review of the revocation of his...
Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
Malden police offer free brew to repeat coffee thief, if he surrenders
MALDEN – Police are looking to find a man who is suspected of stealing numerous packages of coffee from a Malden store, and they're willing to buy him his new brew if he comes forward.After sharing photos of the man, police asked him to come to the Malden police station "to make things right." He has allegedly stolen packages of coffee over a span of several months."In exchange for your cooperation, we will make every effort to buy you a cup of coffee from a local Malden business, as we recognize how important good coffee is," police posted.Police described this as a "one-time offer."
DA identifies woman killed in Taunton crash with suspect who was fleeing police
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are identifying the Massachusetts woman who was killed in a crash that involved a suspect who was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough, died as a result of the crash on Kingman Street in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester
Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
2 Connecticut men arrested after guns seized during traffic stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Connecticut men were arrested Tuesday night after three guns were seized during a traffic stop on the highway in Lincoln. Rhode Island State Police said they stopped a car just after 11:30 p.m. on Route 146 north. During a search of the car, troopers...
Christopher Corcoran arrested, charged in double shooting in Melrose
Melrose police have arrested a man in connection with a double shooting that occurred in the town Sunday evening that left two men injured. Christopher Corcoran, 44, of Melrose was arrested without incident around 2 p.m. on Monday in Saugus. He was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm without a license, according to a statement from the Melrose Police Department.
