Eutawville, SC

WIS-TV

Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road. Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Charleston roads close due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads throughout the city of Charleston are closed Thursday due to flooding associated with tidal flooding. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said significant coastal flooding is likely between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Thursday thanks to high tide at 9:00 a.m. “Tidal flooding concerns remain high through 11:00 a.m. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Two vehicle head-on crash on Sidneys Road

A two vehicle head-on crash in the 3600 block of Sidneys Road sent one person to a Trauma Center and a second person to Colleton Medical Center. The accident occurred at 10:54 Tuesday morning 08-November in a curve. The vehicles struck the driver's sides of both vehicles. Firefighter-Paramedics arrived to find a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup truck in the ditch. A second Fire-Rescue Ambulance was requested. A female patient was treated at the scene, then transported emergent to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center. An adult male was treated at the scene and transported to Colleton Medical Center. The roadway was blocked for two hours waiting for the Highway Patrol to arrive.
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Lowcountry school districts announce schedule changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
live5news.com

Grand opening held for North Charleston pedestrian bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and the city council on Wednesday will officially open the Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge. North Charleston’s Riverfront Park is divided by Noisette creek, and when thinking of ways to connect the two spaces, Summey says he and his team wanted to create something that was a statement of the North Charleston community.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on MUSC property

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of Diane Zetta, 69, who died after she was struck by a motor vehicle on MUSC's property on Sunday, November 4th. The coroner reports Zetta died from blunt force trauma at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Courtenay Drive.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect wanted after vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are asking for help from the public in identifying a car break-in suspect. Police say the unknown person burglarized vehicles in the Moss Grove community on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lt....
MONCKS CORNER, SC
