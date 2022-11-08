Read full article on original website
live5news.com
VIDEO: Flooding closing roads around Charleston County
VIDEO: Man accused of sexually assaulting underage teen in Dorchester Co.
SC Works office in North Charleston closed due to water damage
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works has closed its North Charleston office after suffering water damage overnight. The organization serves as a one-stop-shop offering a variety of services to help employers and job seekers. A representative, Chloe Field, said Wednesday that a sprinkler system malfunctioned overnight, causing damage...
abcnews4.com
7-year-old & father catches the high tide at the Battery: TS Nicole
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — A storm chaser in the making!. A 7-year-old and his dad woke up at 5:50 a.m. and headed to the Battery to catch the high tide from Tropical Storm Nicole. You can see the excited child in his yellow rainboots and blue rain jacket leaning...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road. Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on...
2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash
Columbia police ask gun crime offenders to "cease fire"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the City of Columbia, 92 people have been shot so far in 2022. "We're on track to potentially have more firearm offenses this year than we've ever had," said Columbia Police Chief, Skip Holbrook. On Thursday, law enforcement and agencies from across the state came...
LIST: Charleston roads close due to flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads throughout the city of Charleston are closed Thursday due to flooding associated with tidal flooding. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said significant coastal flooding is likely between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Thursday thanks to high tide at 9:00 a.m. “Tidal flooding concerns remain high through 11:00 a.m. […]
walterborolive.com
Two vehicle head-on crash on Sidneys Road
A two vehicle head-on crash in the 3600 block of Sidneys Road sent one person to a Trauma Center and a second person to Colleton Medical Center. The accident occurred at 10:54 Tuesday morning 08-November in a curve. The vehicles struck the driver's sides of both vehicles. Firefighter-Paramedics arrived to find a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup truck in the ditch. A second Fire-Rescue Ambulance was requested. A female patient was treated at the scene, then transported emergent to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center. An adult male was treated at the scene and transported to Colleton Medical Center. The roadway was blocked for two hours waiting for the Highway Patrol to arrive.
LIST: Lowcountry school districts announce schedule changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
wpde.com
Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading truck in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to the 600 block of Bradford Street regarding an armed robbery on Monday around 11:30 a.m. Officers learned that two people approached the victim while he was unloading dirt from his truck and took money and a cell phone from the victim at gunpoint, police said.
live5news.com
Charleston County taking small businesses applications for $25,000 grants
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Small Businesses in Charleston County have the chance to receive up to $25,000 dollars in COVID Relief Funds. The county said this is the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Wednesday, the county is hosting its first virtual workshop to...
wach.com
$1 million bond set for man accused of robbing store clerk in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A $1 million bond was set for a man accused of robbing a store clerk and breaking into two Devine Street businesses. According to Columbia Police, William Wilson is charged with armed robbery and burglary.
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
live5news.com
Grand opening held for North Charleston pedestrian bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and the city council on Wednesday will officially open the Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge. North Charleston’s Riverfront Park is divided by Noisette creek, and when thinking of ways to connect the two spaces, Summey says he and his team wanted to create something that was a statement of the North Charleston community.
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
live5news.com
‘It’s time to do it:’ Charleston city councilmember discusses possibility of youth curfew
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Recent violence on King Street involving teenagers is sparking discussions among city leaders about what to do about it. Just two months ago, seven people were shot on King Street in a juvenile-involved shooting. And now, one city councilmember says it’s time for a new solution- a youth curfew.
Rollover crash impacting traffic in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash in downtown Charleston. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crash happened near Meeting and Spring streets around 11:00 a.m. People traveling in the area should expect delays. No other details were provided.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on MUSC property
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of Diane Zetta, 69, who died after she was struck by a motor vehicle on MUSC's property on Sunday, November 4th. The coroner reports Zetta died from blunt force trauma at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Courtenay Drive.
abcnews4.com
Suspect wanted after vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are asking for help from the public in identifying a car break-in suspect. Police say the unknown person burglarized vehicles in the Moss Grove community on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lt....
Six people, four animals displaced after house fire in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Fire officials said six people and four animals were displaced following a house fire Monday evening in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to the 4300 block of Great Oak Drive just before 7 p.m. Monday. Arriving firefighters found fire coming from the front of […]
