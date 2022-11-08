Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex beats Hackettstown in NJG2 final for 8th straight title
Gianna Macrino scored three goals while Sophia Sisco struck twice as top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated third-seeded Hackettstown, 7-0, in the final round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 state playoffs in North Caldwell. West Essex (19-3-1) will face Point Pleasant Boro, No....
No. 7 Westfield overcomes jitters and No. 10 Livingston in Group 4 girls volleyball semis
Westfield naturally plays with a lot of nerves. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Soccer: Group 3 final preview — Mendham vs. Robbinsville
BOYS SOCCER: Mendham vs Delbarton (Morris County Final) on October 22, 2022 — GROUP 3 FINAL PREVIEW. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Franklin High School | BRACKET. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Volleyball: Gov. Livingston over Pleasantville, reaches first final - G2 - Semi
Haley Motz, Abby Kim and Annabelle Kuzmin led Gov. Livingston over Pleasantville, 25-17, 25-13, in the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Group 2 semifinals in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston (18-7) will face Sparta in the Group 2 final at Franklin on Sunday at 1 p.m. Motz led with nine kills, Kim added...
No. 4 Oak Knoll blanks Kent Place to win North A field hockey title (PHOTOS)
Emma Ramsey led with a hat trick while Lea Good added a goal and two assists as third-seeded Oak Knoll, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated top-seeded and No. 17-ranked Kent Place, 8-0, in the championship game of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll...
No. 3 Kingsway blanks Toms River North, claims 1st field hockey sectional title since 2011
Dana Ott believed, from the very first moment she took over the field hockey program at her alma mater five years ago, that Kingsway could be among the elite teams in South Jersey and even the state. The Dragons have been proving her right ever since, and now they have...
No. 11 Sparta advances past No. 18 Montville into program’s first Group 2 volleyball final
When Brynn McCurry first started playing volleyball as a freshman at Sparta, she had zero knowledge of the sport whatsoever. Recently, Sparta was watching video from her first ever game as a freshman when McCurry served and ran to the front row to try to hit it because she didn’t know any of the rules.
Girls Volleyball: Delaware Valley repeats Group 1 semifinal victory over Dayton
Delaware Valley is taking both a personal and team accomplishment back home to Hunterdon County. Setter Skylee Ohler earned the 600th assist of her career in the midst of a 20-25, 25-22, 25-14 victory in the Group 1 semifinals of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball tournament. Delaware Valley came...
Mason Adam has 4 TDs in Wall over Pinelands - Regional Invitational Group 3 - Final
Mason Adam led with a pick-six and then ran for three more touchdowns as Wall won, 35-14, over Pinelands in the final round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Regional Invitational South, Group 3 tournament in Wall. Anthony Gartz opened with a 5-yard TD run and then Adam returned a pick-six 34...
Volleyball: Tenafly advances to Group 3 final in straight-set win over North Hunterdon
The train keeps on rolling for Tenafly. Facing a red-hot North Hunterdon squad at home, the Tigers surged to a 25-21, 25-18 victory in the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Group 3 semifinals on Thursday. Champions of the North 1 Group 3 section, Tenafly - ranked No. 16 in the NJ.com Top...
Football: Northern Highlands completes sectional 3-peat with OT win for the ages
In a game that featured everything you could possibly imagine, Northern Highlands defied all odds. It was a rematch of last year’s sectional title. Ramapo, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, led by 14 in the fourth quarter. The lights went out twice. The game went to overtime.
Girls volleyball: Bogota hangs on in Group 1 semis against tough Verona squad
In a season of dominance for Bogota, the Bucs showed a different side of their prowess in the Group 1 semifinals on Thursday. Bogota displayed mental and physical toughness at home in the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball semifinals, taking down Verona 28-26, 25-15 to advance to the Group 1 championship on November 13.
Field hockey: Shore wins back-to-back sectional titles after defeating Mountain Lakes
Shore came into the season hungry for another sectional championship, striving to win back-to-back titles, and with a strong group of seniors mixed in with underclassmen ready to take the lead, that’s exactly what they did. The top-seeded Blue Devils captured their 22nd sectional title in program history today,...
Rutgers crushes Sacred Heart in Steve Pikiell’s 100th win with Scarlet Knights
Rutgers rolled to another blowout win over low-major competition on Thursday, and this one had historic significance. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) crushed Sacred Heart (1-1) in an 88-50 destruction at Jersey Mike’s Arena to mark the 100th victory of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. The seventh year head coach becomes the sixth person in program history to reach that mark after Tom Young (239), Frank Hill (223), Bob Wenzel (128 wins), Bill Foster (120) and Donald White (105).
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
Girls cross-country: 2022 Meet of Champions preview & picks
The culmination of the cross-country has arrived with the 2022 Meet of Champions set to take place on Saturday at Holmdel Park. Teams and runners have worked all season for a chance to compete in the Garden State’s most illustrious meet which will feature NJ’s best.
Seton Hall opens new era with visit from Monmouth
Seton Hall will start the Shaheen Holloway era Wednesday night when it hosts Monmouth in both teams’ season opener in
Rutgers-Michigan State preview: Keys to victory, X-factor for ‘meaningful’ road game
Rutgers is playing meaningful football in November. That is how coach Greg Schiano framed the Scarlet Knights’ (4-5, 1-5) trip to East Lansing this weekend, where they will take on Michigan State (4-5, 2-4) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Both teams still have slim hopes of reaching a bowl game, each needing two wins in their final three games of the season to achieve that goal.
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ
One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
N.J.’s best new Thai restaurant spices up North Jersey’s most viral suburb
Long before the foreboding spotlight of Netflix’s “The Watcher” was cast upon Westfield, the Union County suburb has always enjoyed a fairly robust dining scene: Limani Seafood Grill, Mulberry House, Chez Catherine and Farinolio to name a few. Though downtown has undergone substantial business churn since the pandemic. Many big name brands and chains have left, leaving expensive spaces vacant for new businesses to shoot their shot. One of those locales, on the quaint corner North Ave and Elmer Street, was recently scooped up by Maya Thai Eatery, adding some welcome diversity to the local area’s dining offerings.
