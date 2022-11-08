ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Rutgers crushes Sacred Heart in Steve Pikiell’s 100th win with Scarlet Knights

Rutgers rolled to another blowout win over low-major competition on Thursday, and this one had historic significance. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) crushed Sacred Heart (1-1) in an 88-50 destruction at Jersey Mike’s Arena to mark the 100th victory of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. The seventh year head coach becomes the sixth person in program history to reach that mark after Tom Young (239), Frank Hill (223), Bob Wenzel (128 wins), Bill Foster (120) and Donald White (105).
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls cross-country: 2022 Meet of Champions preview & picks

The culmination of the cross-country has arrived with the 2022 Meet of Champions set to take place on Saturday at Holmdel Park. Teams and runners have worked all season for a chance to compete in the Garden State’s most illustrious meet which will feature NJ’s best.
NJ.com

Rutgers-Michigan State preview: Keys to victory, X-factor for ‘meaningful’ road game

Rutgers is playing meaningful football in November. That is how coach Greg Schiano framed the Scarlet Knights’ (4-5, 1-5) trip to East Lansing this weekend, where they will take on Michigan State (4-5, 2-4) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Both teams still have slim hopes of reaching a bowl game, each needing two wins in their final three games of the season to achieve that goal.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

4 great places for split pea soup in NJ

One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s best new Thai restaurant spices up North Jersey’s most viral suburb

Long before the foreboding spotlight of Netflix’s “The Watcher” was cast upon Westfield, the Union County suburb has always enjoyed a fairly robust dining scene: Limani Seafood Grill, Mulberry House, Chez Catherine and Farinolio to name a few. Though downtown has undergone substantial business churn since the pandemic. Many big name brands and chains have left, leaving expensive spaces vacant for new businesses to shoot their shot. One of those locales, on the quaint corner North Ave and Elmer Street, was recently scooped up by Maya Thai Eatery, adding some welcome diversity to the local area’s dining offerings.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy