Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 21:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.1 Thu 8 pm 9.1 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.3
Hurricane Warning issued for Inland Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-10 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Indian River HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Thursday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
Blizzard Warning issued for West Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 14:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: West Polk BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of over an inch an hour are possible this afternoon.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Coastal flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. High surf will produce localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions. There may also be large pieces debris in the surf which could injure you. Again, stay out of the water today! Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, additional beach erosion and coastal flooding will occur again around the time of high tide, which will occur between 915 and 945 AM. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous life-threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Flagler Beach to Jupiter Inlet. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning and High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through 4 AM Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Coastal roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Significant shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 07:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Brown, Marshall and Day Counties. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...St.Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM Friday to 6 AM AST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry eve the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 06:57:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 11 feet. * WHERE...The northern coastline of Puerto Rico from Aguadilla to north-central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to 6 PM AST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Friday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Florence by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Florence A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EST FOR NORTH CENTRAL FLORENCE COUNTY At 419 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Quinby, or near Darlington, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Florence County, including the following locations Carolinas Hospital System, Mcleod Regional Medical Center, Carolinas Hospital System - Cedar Tower and Health South Rehabilitation Hospital. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 06:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of up to 6 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Georgia Beaches, Beaufort, and Coastal Jasper. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Horry, Dillon, Marion, Northern Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM EST for southeastern North Carolina...and northeastern South Carolina. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Horry; Dillon; Marion; Northern Horry Thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Robeson, Dillon, western Horry and eastern Marion Counties through 630 AM EST At 527 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a band of thunderstorms over from Marion to Bucksport. These storms were moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Conway, Marion, Dillon, Mullins, Myrtle Beach Airport, Socastee, Red Hill, Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Horry, Fairmont, Latta, Rowland, Lake View, Hickory Grove, Sellers, Hamer, Rains, Bucksport and Minturn. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in South Carolina between mile markers 182 and 198. Interstate 95 in North Carolina between mile markers 1 and 12. SC Highway 31 between mile markers 5 and 6. SC Highway 22 between mile markers 1 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 04:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Major saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
High Surf Advisory issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...The San Juan and vicinity and northeast coastline. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM Friday to 6 PM AST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Friday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Special Weather Statement issued for Mecklenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Conditions are favorable for development of a very brief, weak tornado. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. Target Area: Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Mecklenburg County through 630 AM EST At 601 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Uptown Charlotte, or near Southpark Mall, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Central Charlotte, South Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, East Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Matthews and Pineville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that have an unusually higher run up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Beaches along the Southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Iron WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Iron County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged event and some additional accumulation is possible into Saturday night.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Mainland Dare, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Mainland Dare; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the Albemarle, Croatan, and Pamlico Sounds, Kitty Hawk Bay, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, and lawns adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/10 AM 2.4 1.8 1.6 2 None 11/10 PM 2.8 2.2 2.2 2-3 None 12/09 AM 3.1 2.5 2.5 1-2 Minor 12/10 PM 2.4 1.8 1.9 1 None 13/10 AM 2.3 1.7 1.7 1-2 None 13/11 PM 1.8 1.2 1.3 2 None
Wind Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 17:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, of up to 6 inches, are expected, especially along and just east of the southern Blue Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Koochiching by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 03:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Koochiching WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Koochiching County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake area. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some patchy freezing drizzle will be possible as well.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight EST tonight, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, Compromise Street begins to flood in Annapolis. Flooding of much of the City Dock parking lot is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The affected high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy will be at 7:32 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 1.9 0.5 1.1 1.0 None 11/08 PM 3.0 1.6 1.6 2.0 Minor 12/06 AM 2.6 1.2 1.8 1.0 Minor 12/08 PM 2.2 0.8 0.8 0.5 None 13/09 PM 1.2 -0.2 -0.1 0.5 None
