High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 06:57:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 11 feet. * WHERE...The northern coastline of Puerto Rico from Aguadilla to north-central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to 6 PM AST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Friday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Coastal flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. High surf will produce localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions. There may also be large pieces debris in the surf which could injure you. Again, stay out of the water today! Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, additional beach erosion and coastal flooding will occur again around the time of high tide, which will occur between 915 and 945 AM. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous life-threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Flagler Beach to Jupiter Inlet. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning and High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through 4 AM Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Coastal roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Significant shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, North Cass, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 03:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Central St. Louis; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; South Itasca; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...North St. Louis, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Cass and South Itasca Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 03:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; North Cass; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE THIS MORNING Areas of freezing drizzle were occurring this morning along with some light snow. The freezing drizzle was reported in the Duluth area as well as Longville, and Moose Lake and will cause icy stretches on roads. Freezing drizzle will continue for another couple hours then the precipitation should become mostly light snow. Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use extreme caution especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
