NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Where to Dine and Drink on East Passyunk Avenue in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
No. 3 Kingsway blanks Toms River North, claims 1st field hockey sectional title since 2011
Dana Ott believed, from the very first moment she took over the field hockey program at her alma mater five years ago, that Kingsway could be among the elite teams in South Jersey and even the state. The Dragons have been proving her right ever since, and now they have...
Boys Soccer: Group 3 final preview — Mendham vs. Robbinsville
BOYS SOCCER: Mendham vs Delbarton (Morris County Final) on October 22, 2022 — GROUP 3 FINAL PREVIEW. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Franklin High School | BRACKET.
Girls Volleyball: Old Bridge notches historic win over Williamstown in Group 4 semis
The historic season rolls on for Old Bridge. After securing their first NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Central Jersey, Group 4 championship, the Knights upended Williamstown in two sets 28-26, 25-21 in the semifinals of the Group 4 tournament on Thursday in Matawan.
Mason Adam has 4 TDs in Wall over Pinelands - Regional Invitational Group 3 - Final
Mason Adam led with a pick-six and then ran for three more touchdowns as Wall won, 35-14, over Pinelands in the final round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Regional Invitational South, Group 3 tournament in Wall. Anthony Gartz opened with a 5-yard TD run and then Adam returned a pick-six 34...
Foley, Koval lead No. 18 Colts Neck past Pinelands in Group 3 girls volleyball semis
Alex Foley led with 10 kills while Sophia Koval added 20 digs and 21 assists as Colts Neck defeated Pinelands, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, in the semifinal of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Group 3 state playoffs in Colts Neck. Colts Neck (23-5) advances to the group finals for the first time...
No. 7 Westfield overcomes jitters and No. 10 Livingston in Group 4 girls volleyball semis
Westfield naturally plays with a lot of nerves.
No. 1 Camden Catholic can finally look ahead after winning SJNP field hockey title
Now, they can think about it. The one goal that Camden Catholic has been pointing toward for almost a full year is finally in its sights.
Road warriors: West Orange football captures 1st sectional title with win at Phillipsburg
Heading into the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 championship game of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics football playoffs, the West Orange football team had won all six of its road games this season. In their seventh road game of 2022, the Mountaineers delivered their most impressive performance away from home to...
Field Hockey: DeLeo sets school record, helps Clearview march to state final
It’s a pretty good day when you win a sectional title and set a school scoring record in the process. The thing is, Darian DeLeo has had too many ‘pretty good days’ to count.
Field hockey: Shore wins back-to-back sectional titles after defeating Mountain Lakes
Shore came into the season hungry for another sectional championship, striving to win back-to-back titles, and with a strong group of seniors mixed in with underclassmen ready to take the lead, that’s exactly what they did. The top-seeded Blue Devils captured their 22nd sectional title in program history today,...
Field Hockey: Goldberg’s overtime goal lifts West Deptford to SJ,G1 title
Emerson Goldberg found a chance to take a shot and didn’t pass it up. Now, she gets to play one more game with her teammates.
Drew Roskos leads Delran to state semifinal win over Holmdel
It takes a lot to get Drew Roskos down or keep him there. The Delran junior forward plays with a combination of skill and fire and both were readily on display as the host Bears earned a 2-1 win over Holmdel in the NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Group 2 state semifinal.,
Football: Complete sectional final previews with breakdowns of every game
At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
Rutgers crushes Sacred Heart in Steve Pikiell’s 100th win with Scarlet Knights
Rutgers rolled to another blowout win over low-major competition on Thursday, and this one had historic significance. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) crushed Sacred Heart (1-1) in an 88-50 destruction at Jersey Mike’s Arena to mark the 100th victory of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. The seventh year head coach becomes the sixth person in program history to reach that mark after Tom Young (239), Frank Hill (223), Bob Wenzel (128 wins), Bill Foster (120) and Donald White (105).
Girls cross-country: 2022 Meet of Champions preview & picks
The culmination of the cross-country has arrived with the 2022 Meet of Champions set to take place on Saturday at Holmdel Park. Teams and runners have worked all season for a chance to compete in the Garden State’s most illustrious meet which will feature NJ’s best.
Rutgers-Michigan State preview: Keys to victory, X-factor for ‘meaningful’ road game
Rutgers is playing meaningful football in November. That is how coach Greg Schiano framed the Scarlet Knights’ (4-5, 1-5) trip to East Lansing this weekend, where they will take on Michigan State (4-5, 2-4) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Both teams still have slim hopes of reaching a bowl game, each needing two wins in their final three games of the season to achieve that goal.
phl17.com
New all-day brunch spot just opened in Haddonfield, NJ
Cannoli French toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, Brussel toast — sounds delish right!? Well those are just some of the yummy menu items at an all new brunch spot in Haddonfield, New Jersey. PHL17’s Alex Butler joined us live at Café Lift to show us what’s on the menu! You can find out more information on Cafe Lift.
Rutgers basketball officially adds Gavin Griffiths as top-50 prospect signs NLI
Gavin Griffiths sat in the stands at a Nike EYBL event in Kansas City, Missouri, this summer, watching the action between games with his Expressions Elite AAU team, when a kid no older than 12 years old approached him, phone in hand. “Can I get a picture? I’m a huge...
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
