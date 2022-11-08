Hoping to be the U.S. man of the hour, Christian Pulisic heads to the World Cup a man of few minutes. He is the first American to play in and win a Champions League final and he was already a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation player of the year before turning 24 in September, but Pulisic will go to Qatar coming off an unsatisfying and unsettled club season. He’s started just five of Chelsea’s 22 games going into this weekend’s pre-tournament finale, playing a full match just once.

14 HOURS AGO