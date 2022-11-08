Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
A winter warmup brings sloppy weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A big low is generating strong winds as it churned across the Aleutian Arc Thursday. The storm’s leading cloud edge is already pushing into Southwest Alaska and is set to arrive in Southcentral Alaska on Friday. This storm will usher in mixed rain and snow as temperatures increase through the next several days.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mild temperatures hover over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild is the word for much of Alaska mid-week. Ice is still forming and that has led to some ice-jam flooding on Campbell Creek in Anchorage. Warming temperatures may help with that flooding. For Southcentral Alaska, the next round of rain and snow showers is possible...
alaskasnewssource.com
Unusually warm November weather spreads across Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures continue to ramp up across the state as warmer air continues to settle into Alaska. From the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska, temperatures are well above average. An active weather pattern across the gulf coast region is keeping many areas across Southcentral Alaska with light snow and areas of wintry mix. With little to no change in the weather in the coming days, we’ll hold onto daily warmth and a passing chance for some areas of wintry mix into the weekend.
kfsk.org
Alaska’s salmon worth $720.4 million this year
It looks like Alaska’s commercial salmon industry is pulling itself out of a pandemic rut. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released its preliminary statewide summary for the year Nov. 10. The harvests for all five salmon species in all fisheries equaled $720.4 million. That’s $76.5 million more than last year and $425.2 million more than two years ago.
alaskasnewssource.com
Election Day brings with it warmer weather and areas of wintry mix
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are warming quickly across the state, following the bitter cold we saw from the weekend. Many areas across the state are starting off the day with temperatures 15 to 40 degrees warmer than Monday morning. It’s a testament to the power of southerly winds and a storm that continues to move northward out of the Bering Sea into the Chukchi Sea. The storm, which has been responsible for high winds, winter storm warnings and coastal erosion along parts of the coastline, is quickly seeing the greatest impacts coming to an end.
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures warming across Alaska as snow, rain and wind hits the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures warmed another five to 25 degrees across much of Alaska Tuesday as warmer air moved in from the south. Despite the warm-up, much of the state is still dealing with high winds and snow. For Southcentral, a storm will bring a combination of rain and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Strong front to bring snow and warmer weather to Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An approaching front is set to bring the return to warmer and breezy conditions to Southcentral Alaska through Monday evening. While the day is starting off on the colder and quieter side, increasing clouds and building moisture will lead to snow into the afternoon and evening hours.
alaskasnewssource.com
Election Day weather brings some challenges
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are warming as a weather pattern shifts over Alaska. A large storm has brought in warmer air, along with high winds, snow and rain. A series of winter storm warnings and advisories are in preparation for the combination of snow and wind. Waves along the coasts will mean high surf advisories.
ktoo.org
Alaska sees third La Niña winter forecast in a row
For a lot of Alaskans, it’s a season that’s not entirely defined by a specific period on the calendar as much as, you know it when you see it. The snow-covered landscape. The frosty breath. Maybe sea ice forming on the coastline. It’s safe to say we’re seeing...
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Alaska night flight into the Blood Moon
Rob Stapleton submitted this photo and note: “I was leaving Lake Hood after a photo shoot and took a back access road to Lake Hood from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and noticed the moon rising over the Chugach Mountains. After positioning my vehicle on the tie-down ramp in Echo parking I grabbed a few frames of this Cessna ascending into a moonlit evening. This was the first frame of a motor drive series of three frames taken with a Canon 5DSR and a 100-400mm zoom lens.”
kinyradio.com
Alaska Tribes and Organizations receive over $18 million for Tribal Climate Resilience Projects
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski last week announced 48 awards benefitting Tribes and tribal organizations in Alaska amounting to more than $18 million to address the impacts of climate change. The investments support adaption planning, climate implementation actions, ocean and coastal management planning, capacity building, relocation, managed...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska’s best swimmers shine on the big stage at ASAA state meet
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new state record, a dynasty continuing its legacy, and surprise placement highlighted the 2022 ASAA State Swim and Dive Championships over the weekend as Alaska’s swiftest swimmers competed for three days at the Bartlett Pool. After 24 total events, the Service Cougar Boys ran...
kmxt.org
4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results
Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
alaskasnewssource.com
Election Day glitches reported with phone lines, precincts open late
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Justice was out monitoring several polling places throughout Alaska on Election Day. They were on hand to address any potential complaints and language barrier issues that could interfere with a person’s right to vote. Nationwide, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division team went to 64 different jurisdictions, some for different reasons.
alaskasnewssource.com
Across Alaska, eyes are on a close US Senate race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a contest that’s drawn eyes from across Alaska and the United States, the race for one of Alaska’s two U.S. Senate seats has only tightened since the first round of results was released Tuesday evening. While the top two candidates watch and wait...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 7, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. How first-time legislative candidates have approached their campaigns. Also, an Anchorage...
KHQ Right Now
School closures and delays for Monday, Nov. 7
With a Winter Storm Warning hitting Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Monday. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 5:30 a.m. Here are the schools affected on Monday, Nov. 7:. Pateros School District - No School. Brewster SD | No...
kmxt.org
Alaska votes: Midterm election results from NPR
The first Alaska election results are expected to be released around 9 p.m. Alaska time on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but most races are not expected to be resolved on Election Night. The race will not be finalized until ranked choice votes are tabulated on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
kinyradio.com
Chilkat Indian Village appeals state decision to permit a mine project
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan has appealed to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation requesting the agency set aside the wastewater management permit for the Palmer Project mine in Southeast Alaska’s Chilkat River watershed. The appeal to ADEC follows a three-year effort to bring...
