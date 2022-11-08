ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are warming quickly across the state, following the bitter cold we saw from the weekend. Many areas across the state are starting off the day with temperatures 15 to 40 degrees warmer than Monday morning. It’s a testament to the power of southerly winds and a storm that continues to move northward out of the Bering Sea into the Chukchi Sea. The storm, which has been responsible for high winds, winter storm warnings and coastal erosion along parts of the coastline, is quickly seeing the greatest impacts coming to an end.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO