BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gone are the days of putting up a “for sale” sign and waiting for potential homebuyers to roll in, according to expert Jen Zweiacker. “For sellers, it really is important to be the obvious choice for a buyer,” Zweiacker said. “That means taking care of any deferred maintenance. That’s landscaping. How does the front door look? How does the entry way look? And of course, the inside.”

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO