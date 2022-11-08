Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Dirt Road Rustics Christmas decor ready for the holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is less than two months away and it’s not too earlier to start thinking about Christmas decorations. Today The Three spoke to the owners of Dirt Road Rustics to see what they have in store for the holidays. Store manager Cheyenne Castilleja says what’s...
KBTX.com
Lend a helping hand, donate a blanket this winter
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter weather is quickly approaching and there’s one group in town that’s making sure our most vulnerable populations stay nice and warm. Momentum Church BCS and the Bryan Housing Authority are hosting a Blanket and Care Package Drive through Friday, December 9 for local nursing home facilities and the Baylor Scott and White Hospital NICU.
KBTX.com
Keep the community clean with art
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of The Brazos Valley is partnering with Keep Brazos Beautiful to keep the community clean while being creative, in honor of America Recycles Day. In spirit of the national day, the group will host a Recycled Art Contest. Programs and grant director Kenya...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful four-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom home on Brisbane Way. This home comes with a programmed digital thermostat, Energy Star appliances, CF LED lighting, high-efficiency HVAC, and more.
KBTX.com
Changes should help alleviate traffic at Santa’s Wonderland opening weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gates at Santa’s Wonderland open on Friday, officially kicking off the holiday season. This year local officials are hoping some changes will help alleviate the traffic problems opening weekend saw in 2021. Traffic from a Texas A&M home football game were partially blamed for the...
KBTX.com
Add to your book collection at the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buy a book to benefit the BCS Library programs at this weekend’s upcoming book sale. Friends of the Library is hosting a three-day book sale at the Mounce Library in Downtown Bryan. “They get a big, paper sack that they can stuff full of books...
KBTX.com
Working with quality homebuilders, roofers could save you money in the long run
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - They say it’s always better to do it right the first time. That same saying applies to building your home and installing your roof. Roofing repairs can be expensive, so it’s important to choose the very best option when you’re in the process of building your home.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Record-number attendance at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo wrapped up another successful year. There was a record number of people in attendance with over 21,000 during the two weekends of events. Other aspects of the Fair & Rodeo also saw major increases for 2022 include:. Creative art entries were...
KBTX.com
Twin City Mission giving away coats and blankets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you don’t wear it, share it. That’s the theme of Twin City Mission’s coat and blanket drive. Now they’re ready to share them with people in need. Ron Crozier and Lindsey Smart joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9...
KBTX.com
George Bush Library to celebrate silver anniversary and holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library was officially dedicated at Texas A&M 25 years ago. Nov. 6, 1997 was a historic day in Aggieland, and now the Bush Library is getting ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines joined News 3...
KBTX.com
I Heart Bryan hosts community ‘meet and mingle’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan is on a mission to bring residents together by hosting a community mixer. The group will kick off its “Belong in Bryan Meet & Mingle” event to introduce new residents to the community and all Bryan has to offer. The meet...
KBTX.com
Rotary Club of Aggieland seeking volunteers to help package and deliver Thanksgiving baskets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween may have just passed, but the Rotary Club of Aggieland is already preparing to help Brazos County residents this Thanksgiving. Tatiana Rivera, the Club President, and Julie Randolph, the Service Coordinator, joined First News at Four to talk more about the Thanksgiving basket delivery project and how volunteers can help.
KBTX.com
Find book clubs for all ages and upcoming events at Bryan + College Station Public Library
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hanging out at the library isn’t just for kids. The Bryan + College Station Public Library System is offering programs for all ages. “We have several different book clubs that are going on,” said Branch Manager Derika Bailey. “We have a teen book club that is on Wednesday, Nov. 30. We get copies of books to give to teens.”
KBTX.com
The real estate game is changing: here’s what you need to know
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gone are the days of putting up a “for sale” sign and waiting for potential homebuyers to roll in, according to expert Jen Zweiacker. “For sellers, it really is important to be the obvious choice for a buyer,” Zweiacker said. “That means taking care of any deferred maintenance. That’s landscaping. How does the front door look? How does the entry way look? And of course, the inside.”
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students help set up 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hardworking Bryan ISD students spent their Saturday helping set up a display of 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park. The Bryan Rotary Club hosted the Field of Valor event to honor active military, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers. Since 2011, the Rotary Club has hosted...
KBTX.com
From the ground up: Texas A&M leading the way with Climate Smart program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University will be looking to help farmers produce in more environmentally friendly ways. The Climate Smart Commodities Grant is a new project to see how agriculture can be smart and sustainable. The USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production & Conservation Gloria Montaño-Greene said...
KBTX.com
Women’s golf signs two elite prospects in 2023 class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s golf and head coach Gerrod Chadwell signed two prospects during the early signing period, including the 25th-ranked amateur golfer in the world. Chadwell’s second recruiting class features two of the best recruits in the 2023 class, including an elite international talent in...
KBTX.com
Aggies tennis add three in 2023 signing class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team and head coach Steve Denton announced the addition of Brayden Michna, Ritesh Patil and Lathan Skrobarcek, who make up the 2023 signing class. The highly-touted trio will add great experience and depth for the Aggies next fall. “We are...
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Bailey Fannin from Allen Academy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bailey Fannin is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Allen Academy senior has a 4.62 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Bailey is a member of the National Honor Society, Symphony Belles, Allen Ambassadors, Youth Leadership Cabinet, Junior Leadership Brazos, and is the president of the Student Council. She also spends a large amount of time volunteering off of campus.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Meteorology students assist the National Weather Service in forecasting severe weather
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Central Texas is known for having a large “gap” in both radar and weather observation coverage, meaning that meteorologists in the region are often missing crucial data for forecasting. The Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences assisted in filling that observation “gap” on Friday, November 4th by launching two different weather balloons.
Comments / 0