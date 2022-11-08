ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Dirt Road Rustics Christmas decor ready for the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is less than two months away and it’s not too earlier to start thinking about Christmas decorations. Today The Three spoke to the owners of Dirt Road Rustics to see what they have in store for the holidays. Store manager Cheyenne Castilleja says what’s...
Lend a helping hand, donate a blanket this winter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter weather is quickly approaching and there’s one group in town that’s making sure our most vulnerable populations stay nice and warm. Momentum Church BCS and the Bryan Housing Authority are hosting a Blanket and Care Package Drive through Friday, December 9 for local nursing home facilities and the Baylor Scott and White Hospital NICU.
Keep the community clean with art

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of The Brazos Valley is partnering with Keep Brazos Beautiful to keep the community clean while being creative, in honor of America Recycles Day. In spirit of the national day, the group will host a Recycled Art Contest. Programs and grant director Kenya...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful four-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom home on Brisbane Way. This home comes with a programmed digital thermostat, Energy Star appliances, CF LED lighting, high-efficiency HVAC, and more.
Twin City Mission giving away coats and blankets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you don’t wear it, share it. That’s the theme of Twin City Mission’s coat and blanket drive. Now they’re ready to share them with people in need. Ron Crozier and Lindsey Smart joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9...
George Bush Library to celebrate silver anniversary and holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library was officially dedicated at Texas A&M 25 years ago. Nov. 6, 1997 was a historic day in Aggieland, and now the Bush Library is getting ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines joined News 3...
I Heart Bryan hosts community ‘meet and mingle’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan is on a mission to bring residents together by hosting a community mixer. The group will kick off its “Belong in Bryan Meet & Mingle” event to introduce new residents to the community and all Bryan has to offer. The meet...
The real estate game is changing: here’s what you need to know

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gone are the days of putting up a “for sale” sign and waiting for potential homebuyers to roll in, according to expert Jen Zweiacker. “For sellers, it really is important to be the obvious choice for a buyer,” Zweiacker said. “That means taking care of any deferred maintenance. That’s landscaping. How does the front door look? How does the entry way look? And of course, the inside.”
Women’s golf signs two elite prospects in 2023 class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s golf and head coach Gerrod Chadwell signed two prospects during the early signing period, including the 25th-ranked amateur golfer in the world. Chadwell’s second recruiting class features two of the best recruits in the 2023 class, including an elite international talent in...
Aggies tennis add three in 2023 signing class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team and head coach Steve Denton announced the addition of Brayden Michna, Ritesh Patil and Lathan Skrobarcek, who make up the 2023 signing class. The highly-touted trio will add great experience and depth for the Aggies next fall. “We are...
Classroom Champion: Bailey Fannin from Allen Academy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bailey Fannin is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Allen Academy senior has a 4.62 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Bailey is a member of the National Honor Society, Symphony Belles, Allen Ambassadors, Youth Leadership Cabinet, Junior Leadership Brazos, and is the president of the Student Council. She also spends a large amount of time volunteering off of campus.
Texas A&M Meteorology students assist the National Weather Service in forecasting severe weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Central Texas is known for having a large “gap” in both radar and weather observation coverage, meaning that meteorologists in the region are often missing crucial data for forecasting. The Texas A&M Department of Atmospheric Sciences assisted in filling that observation “gap” on Friday, November 4th by launching two different weather balloons.
