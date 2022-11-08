It has gotten very busy for this local shopping writer! Events are heating up, both literally (it was 83 degrees last Friday) and figuratively. And while there’s no guarantee that cooler weather is on its way, there’s enough holiday shopping action to at least keep you looking cool if not feeling it. Just this past weekend, I happened upon two such weather diverting events. The first was the grand opening of Lee Michaels’ first stand-alone store in Metairie. The new location exceeded my expectations in several ways. First, the store itself. The new building boasts 10,000 square feet of airy and open space that feels comfortable yet luxurious. Second, there are pieces on display for even the most discerning customer. Beyond curated signature collections, they also carry brands such as David Yurman, Mikimoto, Rolex and Roberto Coin. Suffice it to say, I was there for almost 2 hours! I developed a crush on this diamond link bracelet, fell in love with these stacked cuffs and made plans to meet up later with this semi-precious gemstone necklace. It was time well spent (assuming Santa Claus gets the hint).

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO