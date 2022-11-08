Read full article on original website
Enjoy a Sparkling New Vue This Holiday Season at Vue Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This holiday season, bring your friends and family to our Extended Holiday Hours. For five nights only, Vue Orleans is offering several evening times for guests to take in the 360 degree sparkling city views by moonlight. On November 17, 18, 19, 25 and 26, tickets are available for 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. entry. Celebrate New Orleans like never before with our one-of-a-kind multi-level interactive cultural experience and indoor and outdoor observation decks. Tickets are limited and available at www.vueorleans.com.
Holiday Happenings at The Elysian Bar
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Elysian Bar is offering holiday specials and happenings this season. New holiday cocktails include the Amaro Caldo and the Spiced Tea Hot Toddy, both served warm and perfect to sip on by either one of The Elysian Bar’s two fireplaces.Chef Kyle Focken has created some delicious new Fall-forward menu items including:
Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Celebrates Thanksgiving with Dining Options
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The holiday season is a time for gathering around the table with friends and family from near and far. This Thanksgiving, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans invites guests to celebrate the holiday with decadent meals in its two signature restaurants. The traditional Southern menu...
One Book One New Orleans Establishes the Patty Friedmann Writing Competition
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – One Book One New Orleans (OBONO) is proud to announce the establishment of the Patty Friedmann Writing Competition. Named for prolific New Orleans author Patty Friedmann, the annual competition will be made possible by a gift from her children, Esme Roberson and Werner Friedmann II.
Bridal Buzz: Truck Shows and a Designer Preview
The bridal world is buzzing around New Orleans and beyond. Add these preview and trunk shows to your calendar. Town & Country Bridal is hosting a Martina Liana Designer preview show in the new boutique location at 1912 St. Charles Avenue Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12. The bridal line is sending many members of the team to the store for the show and, as a special surprise, head designer Martine Harris — who rarely makes appearances — will be in store to meet with brides. This is a preview of designs that won’t be in store for a while, so brides who attend the event will be the first to see the collection. This event is by appointment only and can be made by calling the store at 504-523-7027.
Local Holiday Shopping and Happenings
It has gotten very busy for this local shopping writer! Events are heating up, both literally (it was 83 degrees last Friday) and figuratively. And while there’s no guarantee that cooler weather is on its way, there’s enough holiday shopping action to at least keep you looking cool if not feeling it. Just this past weekend, I happened upon two such weather diverting events. The first was the grand opening of Lee Michaels’ first stand-alone store in Metairie. The new location exceeded my expectations in several ways. First, the store itself. The new building boasts 10,000 square feet of airy and open space that feels comfortable yet luxurious. Second, there are pieces on display for even the most discerning customer. Beyond curated signature collections, they also carry brands such as David Yurman, Mikimoto, Rolex and Roberto Coin. Suffice it to say, I was there for almost 2 hours! I developed a crush on this diamond link bracelet, fell in love with these stacked cuffs and made plans to meet up later with this semi-precious gemstone necklace. It was time well spent (assuming Santa Claus gets the hint).
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival This Weekend, Lineup Announced
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival takes place this weekend, November 11-13, to celebrate the area’s recovery from Hurricane Ida with live music and seafood!. Visitors to the festival will enjoy live music, Louisiana food, swamp tours, kayak rentals, carnival rides and an art...
Hubig’s Pies Back in New Orleans
I am glad that Hubig’s pies are back in town. They are a cultural institution and in this day and age those are few and far between. I am talking about things that distinguish us from other places. Things like Leidenheimer’s or Gendusa’s bread. Or Vaucresson sausages. We still have beignets and café au lait,
Good Shepherd School Announces Star-Studded “Night at the Oscars” Gala
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Good Shepherd School (GSS) announced today their annual gala with a theme of “Night at the Oscars” on Thursday, December 1, at The Cannery in Mid-City with the event’s patron party beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the main event starting at 7:30 p.m.
NOLA Teen Sneaker Ball Presented by Cultivating Youth and Daughters Beyond Incarceration
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Cultivating Youth and Daughters Beyond Incarceration (two nonprofit, 501c3 organizations) have put together a FREE NOLA Youth Sneaker Ball! This formal ball will be a great night filled with an elegant ambiance, gourmet food, special guest performers & more! Teens get your gowns, blazers/suits/tux and flyest kicks ready. Saturday, Nov. 12, from 7-11 p.m. is our NOLA Teen Sneaker Ball!
Addis NOLA Opens on Bayou Road
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Addis NOLA, one of Louisiana’s most exciting Ethiopian Restaurants, will officially open to the public on Thursday, November 10, on Bayou Road – New Orleans’ oldest passageway and a bustling hub for Black-owned businesses. With 13 small businesses and nine black-owned businesses, Addis NOLA is proud to become an added pillar in the community representing successful Black entrepreneurship. Located at 2514 Bayou Road, the restaurant will start with dinner service only, with lunch to follow.
November is for Traditions, Even Quirky Ones
November rolls in, and we roll out the traditions. The civic stuff captures our conversations: the Thanksgiving table, the Super Tuesday ballot box, the Thanksgiving table avoiding talk of the Super Tuesday ballot box. Did I mention we’re doing Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Rinse, wash, deflect. November traditions. Our local...
Bastion Community of Resilience’s Veterans Experience Project
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Veterans Day events are normally presented to honor veterans and their service to our nation. But what’s often lost in this are the veterans’ experiences as service members and their lives following that service. Bastion Community of Resilience’s Veterans Experience Project (VEP) sponsored by Got Your Six, a Bob Woodruff Foundation Initiative, which takes place 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. November 11 at Gallier Hall, will change that by providing a hands-on event with several stages, interactive exhibits and a veterans hospitality zone, exploring military experiences that feature diverse and multicultural perspectives.
Sight For Kids Eye Health Care Program in Louisiana Launched with Special Event
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) and Johnson & Johnson Vision celebrate 20 years of their co-founded Sight For Kids program and the expansion of its program to the greater New Orleans area by joining the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and InspireNOLA Charter Schools for a special eye health awareness event and expanding the comprehensive, school-based eye health program to New Orleans, Louisiana schools. To launch this expansion, Johnson & Johnson Vision and LCIF are joining with the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and InspireNOLA Charter Schools for a special school event at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11, at Pierre A. Capdau Charter School, 5800 St. Roch Avenue.
