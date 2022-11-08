ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Destination Dakota: Tis the season to skate in Mandan

By Taylor Aasen
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpc6M_0j2JaNdh00

MANDAN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Tis the season for ice skating. In North Dakota, skating outdoors isn’t always ideal.

However, the Starion Sports Complex has indoor ice skating throughout the winter season for those who wish to have an “ice” day.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Dave Frueh, the Mandan Park District Recreation Facility Manager, to talk more about the indoor activities they have open to the public.

“Every Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 o.m. we have open skate for the public. Whether it’s for birthday parties or people come and enjoy the open time on the ice. We do have open hockey, too, at that time. It’s five dollars to get in and we do have skate rentals also for the public,” explained Frueh.

The next day for open skate will be on Veterans Day starting at 11:30 a.m. The open skate will be available to the public until the middle of March.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations

(KXNET) — The first winter storm of the season has shut down numerous offices and events. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Keep in mind, if something is closed Thursday, November 10, it will likely also be closed on Friday, November 11. You can also check school plan […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Century’s Ron Wingenbach talks Dakota Bowl, travel to Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century Football is the story to follow from this year’s NDHSAA football postseason. After beginning the year 0-5, the Patriots have won five of their last six after barely squeaking into the playoffs at 3-6. After beating two of the state’s best in the quarter and semifinals, Century has two tough tests this week: Fargo Shanley, and the weather.
BISMARCK, ND
Times-Online

Two big Powerball prizes won in North Dakota

BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

When you can expect the snowstorm to end

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

More snow on the way

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The snow is coming down quickly not only in the Capital City, but all over the state. Earlier Thursday morning I-29 was closed between Grand Forks and Fargo. I-94 is currently still open, but travel is not advised. Some in Bismarck are still traveling through town, which can be difficult.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Flight delays turn into new friendships at Bismarck Airport

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The airport might not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to making new friends. One group of travelers stranded in Bismarck passed the time with games, pizza and new friendships. Bismarck airport is just one airport experiencing delays and cancelations due...
BISMARCK, ND
AccuWeather

1st blizzard of the season snarls travel in North Dakota

As a late-season hurricane hammered Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Mother Nature was giving another part of the country a not-so-gentle reminder that winter is just around the corner. Snowy scenes were witnessed throughout the northern Plains as dawn broke Thursday morning amid the first blizzard of the season in the United States.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota

Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Veterans Appreciation meal is CANCELLED

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Veterans Appreciation meal, scheduled for today, at the Bismarck/Mandan Elks Lodge is cancelled. The event will still take place, however, organizers are working on an alternate date, which will be announced later today.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. – The blizzard has caused lots of cancellations and forced many people to change plans. But one couple is determined to keep a very big event on the calendar, despite the weather. Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum are about to walk down the aisle at Cathedral of...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.

There's a building trend across the country and right here in Bismarck/Mandan, that the creation of shop condos. That's building commercial space on the ground level with a living area up above. That way you can have your business downstairs and when it's time to go home you just head upstairs.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

KX Finance: College SAVE Part 1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our next series of KX Finance segments, Director of College SAVE James Barnhardt discusses the benefits of this program. In this segment, Barnhardt provides some introductory information.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Name-A-Plow

During the conversation, Arntson discussed what the contest is, how the plows are this year, how they're preparing for this week's weather, and when the winner will be announced.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy