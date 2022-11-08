Thunder vs. Pistons: Five takeaways from Detroit's comeback win against OKC

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey, ice cold in the first half, drained a go-ahead 3-pointer as he was knocked to the floor in the third quarter.

The Pistons, after a frigid start, hit the gas in the second half to beat the Thunder 112-103 on Monday night in Detroit.

Oklahoma City’s 15-point halftime lead evaporated in a 28-9 Pistons run to start the third quarter. Detroit won the third quarter by 14 points and the fourth quarter by 10 points to fend off the Thunder.

Thunder rookie Jalen Williams cut the deficit to three points with a nice reverse layup at the 3:15 mark, but the Pistons outscored the Thunder 8-2 the rest of the way.

Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 25 points. Former OSU standout Cade Cunningham had 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Ivey, the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft, had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thunder is 4-6 after dropping its third game in a row.

SGA erupts

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fought through contact to finish a second-quarter and-one over Ivey.

Gilgeous-Alexander, not a big trash talker, got in Ivey’s grill and gave the rookie some words.

The whistle blew, and SGA knew a technical foul was coming. He preemptively raised his hand to own up to the call.

Gilgeous-Alexander had made his point, and the technical was well worth the cost.

SGA had his sixth 30-point game of the season, finishing with a game-high 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting. He was an automatic 7-of-7 from the foul line.

Oh, and he also had seven rebounds, five assists, four blocks and a steal.

Dwyane Wade (2008-09) and Michael Jordan (three times) are the only players to average 30 points, two steals and one block for a full season. The season is awfully young, but right now SGA is on pace to join them.

Gilgeous-Alexander could have added to his assist total in crunch time if it weren’t for corner 3-point misses from Ousmane Dieng and Mike Muscala.

Gilgeous-Alexander should be even more lethal once he’s surrounded by shooting, but that’s a pipe dream for now.

The Thunder shot just 40% overall, including 33% from 3-point range, against the Pistons.

Between recovering from a sprained ankle and trying to find his fit next to Gilgeous-Alexander, it hasn’t been a smooth start to the season for Josh Giddey.

The second-year guard hasn’t looked quite himself.

Giddey was noticeably absent in crunch time. He was subbed out with nine minutes to play in the fourth and never returned.

Giddey scored nine points on 4-of-12 shooting. He had six rebounds and two assists in his 25 minutes.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault turned to Dieng down the stretch instead of Giddey. Daigneault told reporters after the game that he wanted to give Dieng minutes before the rookie goes on assignment with the G League Blue.

Darius Bazley bothers Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Cade Cunningham drove baseline against Darius Bazley, who stayed with Cunningham step for step. Cunningham tried to get Bazley to fall for a shot fake, but Bazley stayed down.

When Cunningham finally went up for the shot, Bazley pinned it against the backboard.

That second-quarter sequence was one of several impressive stops Bazley made against the Pistons.

Bazley still falls into old habits offensively, forcing shots at the rim and holding onto the ball for a second too long, but it’s easier to stomach clunky offense when Bazley is swallowing things up on the defensive end.

He had three steals and a block in the loss.

Thunder tip-ins

➤ Aleksej Pokusevski (right shoulder bursitis) missed his second straight game.

➤ Lu Dort was called for a transition “take foul” early in the first quarter. Dort argued that he made a play on the ball, but the referees disagreed. This is the first season that take fouls have been penalized. The Pistons were awarded one free throw.

➤ Daigneault started Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Second time that starting unit has been used.

➤ All 30 teams were in action Monday night. The only other time that will happen is on the last day of the season. There will be no NBA games Tuesday, election day.

➤ Former Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo had 11 points and eight rebounds off the Pistons’ bench.

➤ Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins has three starts and three DNP’s this season. He tallied the latter on Monday.

