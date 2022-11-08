ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Colgate

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-48 victory against Colgate on Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball vs. Colgate Box Score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
ACC Network Programing Originating from Syracuse This Weekend

Syracuse will play host to three separate ACC Network studio shows on location this weekend, ahead of the Orange's primetime matchup with Florida State at 8 p.m. on the network Saturday night. ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM will all originate from 'Cuse over the next two days. ACC...
Syracuse football vs. No. 23 Florida State: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face No. 23 Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Two late Rochester goals propel Amerks past Crunch 3-1

Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 3-1, Wednesday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. After giving up the first goal, Gabriel Fortier tied the game early in the third, but the Amerks potted two more to take the win. Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
