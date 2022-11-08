Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Colgate
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-48 victory against Colgate on Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball vs. Colgate Box Score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
Syracuse women’s basketball blows out Colgate with dominant performance in paint
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse came out exactly how head coach Felisha Legette-Jack expected. On Wednesday she said Syracuse wanted to exploit its size advantage down low and see if Colgate’s bigs could handle a mixture of Asia Strong, Dariauna Lewis, Kyra Wood and Saniaa Wilson. Early on, it...
Orange Weekly: Hard to predict Syracuse-Florida State, first impressions of SU hoops (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University football team will play its final home game of the 2022 season at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night against Florida State and our own Brent Axe just cannot get a feel for the game. Axe discusses that and has some first impressions...
Syracuse men’s soccer will play for an ACC title after knocking off Virginia on penalty kicks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The No. 3 Syracuse men’s soccer team will play for an Atlantic Coast Conference championship this weekend after moving past Virginia in a dramatic penalty-kick shootout Wednesday night at the SU soccer stadium. The Orange (13-2-4) won the shootout, 5-3, to advance to the ACC...
You could be seeing these Syracuse players for the final time in the JMA Dome against Florida State
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team plays its final home game of the season against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. After the game, upperclassmen will get one last chance to interact with SU fans when they take a lap around...
What are the reasons behind Jim Boeheim’s return to man-to-man defense? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – We kept Mike’s Mailbox running all through the offseason, but nothing gets the email machine humming like actual games. Syracuse played its regular-season opener on Monday, beating Lehigh 90-72 at the JMA Wireless Dome, and the Mailbox immediately got hit with questions from readers.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on freshman guard Judah Mintz: ‘We’re focused on the things he can do’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Judah Mintz experienced some opening-night jitters in full view of the 17,000-plus fans at the JMA Wireless Dome. Less than 2 minutes into Syracuse’s season opener against Lehigh, the freshman point guard found himself ahead of the field and headed for a breakaway layup.
cuse.com
ACC Network Programing Originating from Syracuse This Weekend
Syracuse will play host to three separate ACC Network studio shows on location this weekend, ahead of the Orange's primetime matchup with Florida State at 8 p.m. on the network Saturday night. ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM will all originate from 'Cuse over the next two days. ACC...
Syracuse football vs. No. 23 Florida State: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face No. 23 Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Where are Section III athletes going to college? (fall 2022 update)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with student-athletes with dreams of playing at the next level. As the NCAA’s early signing period nears, hundreds of athletes have already committed to play their sport at colleges and universities around the country.
Syracuse will be taking and possibly making more free throws this season. It’s ‘a point of emphasis’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Last season, Syracuse relied on 3-point shots to score most of its points. The Orange had four guys who could make 3s on a relatively consistent basis. The makeup of that roster meant Syracuse would take a lot of 3s and therefore infrequently visit the free-throw line.
Meet Section III’s 4 girls soccer state semifinalists this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Girls soccer teams from New Hartford, Westhill, Sauquoit Valley and Cincinnatus will be chasing after state titles this weekend. All four of those Section III those schools have reached their respective class semifinals, which will be held Saturday in the Cortland area.
Two late Rochester goals propel Amerks past Crunch 3-1
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 3-1, Wednesday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. After giving up the first goal, Gabriel Fortier tied the game early in the third, but the Amerks potted two more to take the win. Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
Andre Szmyt, the 2018 Lou Groza Award winner, is a semifinalist for the award again
Syracuse, N.Y. — The most recent evidence in the argument that the old Andre Szmyt is came Thursday morning, nearly a week after the kicker was Syracuse football’s only point-scorer at Pittsburgh. Szmyt is one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Lou Groza Award, the Palm Beach County...
Class AA football championship predictions, preview: Christian Brothers Academy vs. Cicero-North Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and Christian Brothers Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse will be playing a rematch of their Week 2 instant classic for the section title in Class AA. >> What players, coaches are saying heading into Section III football championships.
Class A football championship predictions, preview: West Genesee vs. Fayetteville-Manlius
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football championships begin Friday, and the Class A title game between Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee should be a good one. These teams know each other very well, having played at least once in each of the last five seasons. >> Section III football...
8-Man football championship predictions, preview: Frankfort-Schuyler vs. Morrisville-Eaton
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and Morrisville-Eaton and Frankfort-Schuyler are the last teams standing in 8-Man. >> You vote: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend? (poll)
Class B football playoff predictions, preview: Indian River vs. Homer
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III championships are this weekend, and the Class B title game features two teams with distinctive rushing attacks. Class B newcomer Indian River gets it done with a stable of running backs, while defending champion Homer relies heavily on its workhorse tailback.
Six Section III schools bumped to Class AAA playoffs in 7 sports: ‘It’s a disaster’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of Section III schools have been reshuffled to compete in a new postseason division. And in some cases, the organizers of those sports are going into the reorganization very reluctantly.
Class C football championship predictions, preview: Holland Patent vs. General Brown
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and General Brown and Holland Patent will battle for the Class C championship. >> You vote: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend? (poll)
