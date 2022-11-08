Union County approves rezoning petition for possible sewage treatment plant

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Commission voted Monday night to approve a rezoning request that would allow plans for a proposed sewage treatment plant to move forward.

Some residents who live near Ridge and Friendly Baptist Church roads are trying to stop the county from rezoning land to allow for the plant.

Homeowners are worried about the smell, increased truck traffic and quality-of-life changes.

They also shared concerns about environmental impacts because the area is in a floodplain.

Dozens of neighbors begged county commissioners during a public hearing last month to find another spot for it.

County officials said the area is in critical need of a new wastewater treatment plant and the area is one of the few remaining places in the county where they could put one.

VIDEO: Residents push back against possible wastewater plant in Union County

©2022 Cox Media Group