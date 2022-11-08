ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MCFRS Respond to Kitchen Fire in Aspen Hill

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a kitchen fire on the 3200 block of Hewitt Ave in Aspen Hill a little before 8am on Thursday morning. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, smoke was showing from the first floor of a three-story apartment building that caused all residents to be evacuated.
Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night

Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
MCFRS Respond to Collision and Vehicle Fire on 270

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a “well-involved” vehicle fire and collision on Thursday, November 10, around 1pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Northbound 270 past Rockledge Dr. The fire has been extinguished and EMS is currently evaluating one patient. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers should expect delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
School Drive in Gaithersburg Closed Tuesday Morning Due to Collision

UPDATE: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call in the area of Fields Road Elementary School in Gaitherburg at approximately 7:20am on Tuesday morning. Two pedestrians were struck by a driver on School Drive (near Muddy Branch Rd). Both patients were transported to the hospital with priority 1 trauma (life-threatening injuries) according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
Pedestrian Struck in Montgomery Village

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in Montgomery Village on Thursday, November 10, around 7:30pm. According to MCPD, the victim was stuck by a vehicle on Clubhouse Road & Brassie Place and has been transported by EMS with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Police Investigating Fatal Accident In Anne Arundel County

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded for a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville. The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling...
The Tallest Tower in Silver Spring, Solaire 8200 Dixon, Now Open for First Occupancy

Washington Property Company (WPC) has delivered its latest luxury apartment community, Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit, 27-story tower in the heart of the Ripley District in downtown Silver Spring, MD. WPC Residential has leased about 30% of the building and residents began moving in last month. They are currently accepting applications for the remaining studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Information can be found at www.solaire8200.com.
Fire Pit Safety Tips Offered by the Department of Permitting Services

Per Montgomery County: Cooler weather often spurs cozy gatherings around the fire pit during the fall season. The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) website features safety tips for those who will be using fire pits, fire bowls and chimineas. It is important to utilize the devices in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidance, and to make sure at least one adult is supervising.
Woman's body recovered from pond at Montgomery County park

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Authorities with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to a Rockville, Maryland park Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a body in the pond. According to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer, the department responded to Redgate Park, on Avery Road and near...
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area

10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
Silver Diner in Gaithersburg is Building an Outdoor Patio That Can Remain Open in Any Weather

Many may have noticed the deconstruction of Silver Diner’s outdoor patio in Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront, but it is just temporary and a new patio is on the way. We were told by an employee this morning that the diner is planning on constructing a new outdoor patio that can remain open in any weather. The patio will be covered to protect customers from precipitation and will have the ability to be heated in colder months. Silver Diner has experienced delays because the patio is situated above water and supports must all go beneath the water, but the diner expects the new patio to be ready to go in about a month.
