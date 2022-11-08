Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Related
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Kitchen Fire in Aspen Hill
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a kitchen fire on the 3200 block of Hewitt Ave in Aspen Hill a little before 8am on Thursday morning. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, smoke was showing from the first floor of a three-story apartment building that caused all residents to be evacuated.
mocoshow.com
Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night
Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Montgomery County; body found in woods
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a shooting investigation led them to a person who’d been wounded Wednesday, as well as a body in a wooded area. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. after they received a report of a shooting […]
Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Collision and Vehicle Fire on 270
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a “well-involved” vehicle fire and collision on Thursday, November 10, around 1pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Northbound 270 past Rockledge Dr. The fire has been extinguished and EMS is currently evaluating one patient. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers should expect delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
School Drive in Gaithersburg Closed Tuesday Morning Due to Collision
UPDATE: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call in the area of Fields Road Elementary School in Gaitherburg at approximately 7:20am on Tuesday morning. Two pedestrians were struck by a driver on School Drive (near Muddy Branch Rd). Both patients were transported to the hospital with priority 1 trauma (life-threatening injuries) according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck in Montgomery Village
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in Montgomery Village on Thursday, November 10, around 7:30pm. According to MCPD, the victim was stuck by a vehicle on Clubhouse Road & Brassie Place and has been transported by EMS with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Accident In Anne Arundel County
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded for a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville. The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling...
mocoshow.com
More Marching Bands and New Floats Will Be at the Montgomery Thanksgiving Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Silver Spring
The annual Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade, which traditionally is held the Saturday before Thanksgiving, this year will return in grand fashion—including new special guests— starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Silver Spring. The parade will step off from Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street in the...
mocoshow.com
The Tallest Tower in Silver Spring, Solaire 8200 Dixon, Now Open for First Occupancy
Washington Property Company (WPC) has delivered its latest luxury apartment community, Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit, 27-story tower in the heart of the Ripley District in downtown Silver Spring, MD. WPC Residential has leased about 30% of the building and residents began moving in last month. They are currently accepting applications for the remaining studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Information can be found at www.solaire8200.com.
mocoshow.com
Fire Pit Safety Tips Offered by the Department of Permitting Services
Per Montgomery County: Cooler weather often spurs cozy gatherings around the fire pit during the fall season. The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) website features safety tips for those who will be using fire pits, fire bowls and chimineas. It is important to utilize the devices in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidance, and to make sure at least one adult is supervising.
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Woman's body recovered from pond at Montgomery County park
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Authorities with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to a Rockville, Maryland park Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a body in the pond. According to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer, the department responded to Redgate Park, on Avery Road and near...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
WJLA
Couple struck, killed outside Montgomery County polling center Tuesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Maryland couple was struck and killed outside a Gaithersburg polling center Tuesday morning as they were headed to vote, 7News has confirmed. The couple's son spoke with 7News and identified them as 70-year-old Anna Ortiz and 65-year-old Miguel Ortiz. The Ortiz couple was...
mocoshow.com
Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
Man dead following ‘medical emergency’ after being taken into custody
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died on Thursday evening after police said he suffered a medical emergency after being taken into custody. Police said they were first called to the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in Springfield after people said a man was “acting disorderly, running in the road, and yelling […]
mocoshow.com
Silver Diner in Gaithersburg is Building an Outdoor Patio That Can Remain Open in Any Weather
Many may have noticed the deconstruction of Silver Diner’s outdoor patio in Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront, but it is just temporary and a new patio is on the way. We were told by an employee this morning that the diner is planning on constructing a new outdoor patio that can remain open in any weather. The patio will be covered to protect customers from precipitation and will have the ability to be heated in colder months. Silver Diner has experienced delays because the patio is situated above water and supports must all go beneath the water, but the diner expects the new patio to be ready to go in about a month.
1 killed, 2 critically injured, after truck crashes in Davidsonville
An unidentified male was killed and two others critically injured - including a 15-year-old boy - after the pickup truck they were in crashed and caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.
NBC Washington
1 Killed, Multiple Injured in Silver Spring Apartment Shooting: Police
One person is dead, and others are injured after a shooting at an apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in Silver Spring near Colony Road and Northampton Drive at about 4 a.m., according to the Montgomery County police. Police at the scene initially said...
Comments / 0