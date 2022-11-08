We can only hope and vote in that direction. Democrats have destroyed my state and I’m here for a serious change of power. I only hope the fraudulent votes out of Portland don’t overcome the rest of the state…
Yeah the democrats passed a law allowing driver's licenses for illegals. People raised signatures and took it to a referendum vote. Driver's licenses for illegals was voted down big time. Guess what? The democrats in the legislature simply ignored the referendum and pushed ot through anyway. End of story. And Democrats want me to vote for them?
that's who they should be able to do a walkout to block the Democratic party!! I hope everyone votes No on that bill the Democrat's put on the ballot!! If they walk out they are still doing there job to block a bill!!!
