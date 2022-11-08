Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Skating the night away in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Downtown Bryan was transformed into an outdoor skating rink Thursday night. The free family-friendly event was originally scheduled to be a part of last week’s First Friday event but was postponed due to severe weather. Residents skated the night away while listening to the latest tunes...
KBTX.com
Aggies tennis add three in 2023 signing class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team and head coach Steve Denton announced the addition of Brayden Michna, Ritesh Patil and Lathan Skrobarcek, who make up the 2023 signing class. The highly-touted trio will add great experience and depth for the Aggies next fall. “We are...
KBTX.com
Drought expands despite rain last week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released an updated drought monitor on Thursday morning. Despite the rainfall that the Brazos Valley experienced last week, the region of severe drought (Level 2 out of 4) expanded into Madison, Grimes, and Walker counties. Montgomery county continues to...
KBTX.com
I Heart Bryan hosts community ‘meet and mingle’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan is on a mission to bring residents together by hosting a community mixer. The group will kick off its “Belong in Bryan Meet & Mingle” event to introduce new residents to the community and all Bryan has to offer. The meet...
KBTX.com
Aggies Ink Four in 2023 Signing Class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team signed four swimmers to National Letters of Intent, including Roberto Bonilla, Logan Brown, Ben Scholl and Brendan Studdert, head coach Jay Holmes announced. “Naturally, coaches get excited with every class that is coming onto a team,” Holmes...
KBTX.com
Twin City Mission giving away coats and blankets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you don’t wear it, share it. That’s the theme of Twin City Mission’s coat and blanket drive. Now they’re ready to share them with people in need. Ron Crozier and Lindsey Smart joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9...
KBTX.com
George Bush Library to celebrate silver anniversary and holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library was officially dedicated at Texas A&M 25 years ago. Nov. 6, 1997 was a historic day in Aggieland, and now the Bush Library is getting ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines joined News 3...
KBTX.com
A&M inks three early enrollees in November signing period
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball announced the signing of Brynn Covell, Bianna Muoneke and Alayna Pearson to National Letters of Intent. The 2023 signing class is a versatile group that adds depth in three different position groups. “These three players address every aspect of the court,” said Texas...
kwhi.com
THREE BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES HAVE SIGNING DAY
It was Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon for three Brenham High School athletes as they made their collegiate plans known. Brooke Bentke from the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team will be attending Texas State University in San Marcos. Bentke is a senior and a four year starter for the Cubettes. This past Tuesday, she broke the school record for career kills as Brenham beat Georgetown in the Region Quarterfinals. The Cubettes face Manvel in the Region Semifinals on Friday at 7pm at the Merrell Center in Katy.
Why the Butcher's Ball is worth the drive to Brenham this weekend
The Texas Hill Country fete about sustainable food and farming stands out from the rest.
KBTX.com
Keep the community clean with art
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of The Brazos Valley is partnering with Keep Brazos Beautiful to keep the community clean while being creative, in honor of America Recycles Day. In spirit of the national day, the group will host a Recycled Art Contest. Programs and grant director Kenya...
texaslifestylemag.com
Inside BCS’s Stellar Hotel – The Stella
Home of Texas A&M University, the twin cities of Bryan-College Station almost always have an event going on. While there are many hotels in the area, The Stella makes you feel like home. From the minute you arrive at the Stella hotel in Bryan, TX, you are treated as family...
KBTX.com
Five army veterans honored with celebration of life
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans that served in the U.S. Army that have passed away were honored with a proper homegoing celebration held at Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan. Five veterans who did not have family or families who couldn’t afford a funeral were turned over to the funeral home and veterans from across the community came to the service to support them.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M donates land to Brazos County for new medical examiner’s office
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents met Thursday to approve donating 2.5 acres of land to Brazos County for a new medical examiner’s facility. The parcel of land is located on the south portion of the Texas A&M University’s Health Science Center campus near...
KBTX.com
Bryan Vikings hit the road for #3 Duncanville for first round of playoffs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings made the playoffs in Head Coach Ricky Tullos first season. They finished the regular season 6-4 and Friday will travel to Duncanville for their bi-district playoff game. The Vikings made it a goal at the start of the season to make the playoffs,...
KBTX.com
Lend a helping hand, donate a blanket this winter
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter weather is quickly approaching and there’s one group in town that’s making sure our most vulnerable populations stay nice and warm. Momentum Church BCS and the Bryan Housing Authority are hosting a Blanket and Care Package Drive through Friday, December 9 for local nursing home facilities and the Baylor Scott and White Hospital NICU.
KBTX.com
Aggies ink seven standouts for 2023 campaign
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team received certification of National Letters of Intent and appropriate paperwork for seven of the most coveted high school players in the nation, head coach G Guerrieri announced Wednesday. ”I’m excited to welcome this talented group of student-soccer players into the...
KBTX.com
College Station to host San Antonio Wagner in Bi-District round
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station will host a first round playoff game on Friday night. Stoney Pryor and the Cougars not only had to win their last two games over A&M Consolidated and Pflugerville Hendrickson to host a first round game, but as it turns out their their second half rally in a loss to Georgetown proved to be beneficial and has this team playing with confidence as the post season begins.
KBTX.com
Lions roll to the area round, defeating Hallettsville 33-7
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - High School Football playoffs kicking off tonight. Franklin’s ‘defend the 164′ starting off in Waller against Hallettsville. After a scoreless first quarter the Lions pick up the second with a 21 yard touchdown from Bryson Washington. Franklin misses the extra point and takes a 6-0 lead.
KBTX.com
Baylor Scott & White opens facility in South College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White continues to expand the number of locations they have across Bryan and College Station. Thursday the Baylor Scott & White staff celebrated the opening of their new 1.3 million dollar Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation center located in South College Station. At...
