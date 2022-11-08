ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys at Packers: The End of Aaron Rodgers Nightmares for Dallas?

By Harrison Reno
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqeZd_0j2JZJQY00

The 6-2 Dallas Cowboys will begin a two-game road trip on Sunday against the 3-6 Green Bay Packers. With past horrors of facing Aaron Rodgers, could this be the Cowboys chance to put those to rest?

Nobody has tormented the Dallas Cowboys quite like Aaron Rodgers.

The four-time NFL MVP Rodgers boasts a 7-2 record as a starter against the Cowboys, including his two post-season victories. In eight regular-season games, Rodgers has thrown for 1,940 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception.

But this Sunday's matchup between these two old rivals looks different.

The Packers are three games under .500 (3-6), coming off a disappointing 15-9 loss against the Detroit Lions (2-6). For a quarterback like Rodgers, who has dominated his competition in the division (57-23-1 against NFC North teams), his three-interceptions performance, two of which came in the red zone, seems to be sounding alarms amid a five-game losing streak.

On the other hand, the Cowboys hold one of the best divisions in the NFC (6-2) and look to be a team getting back to full strength.

The return of quarterback Dak Prescott from a season-opening thumb injury has helped the resurgence of the Cowboys offense. Beating the Lions 24-6 in Prescott's first game back before an offensive explosion against the Chicago Bears a week later, 49-29. Not to mention, running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to return after a knee injury held him out versus the Bears.

Matching up the red-hot Cowboys defense, which leads the league in sacks, against a struggling Packers offense has the making of a revenge game for "America's Team.''

And a winnable game, too, as the visitors are favored by 4.5 points.

Sunday's game in the "Frozen Tundra" will serve as a reunion/homecoming for Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy spent 13 seasons in Green Bay, Wisconsin, leading them to the 2011 Super Bowl before getting fired before the end of the 2018 season. McCarthy spoke glowingly about Rodgers on Monday despite not always seeing eye-to-eye with his future Hall of Fame quarterback.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing Aaron,'' said McCarthy, who got choked up and emotional about family and friends and Green Bay in his discussion with the media on Monday. "I have nothing but love and gratitude for him.''

Coming out of the bye week, Sunday's game at Green Bay will be the beginning of the final stretch for the Cowboys. Sitting second in the NFC East behind the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles makes every game for Dallas a must-win. ... and Rodgers' and the Packers' situation makes a Dallas "can-win'' - a rarity in the recent series.

Oh, and would it all mean a little more to McCarthy, who admitted his firing "left a dent'' emotionally in his Green Bay-based family?

"I really want to win the game,'' McCarthy said, smiling, then wondering of his quotability, "Is that enough?''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Harrison Reno on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Mail

Blame the hallucinogenic tea! Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' offseason use of ayahuasca has him 'in a completely different world,' Robert Griffin III says to explain Green Bay's struggles and the reigning MVP's disappointing play

The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers' quarterback rating is at a 17-year low, some of which can be blamed on his use of hallucinogenic drugs, according to ESPN's Robert Griffin III. The former Washington quarterback took a shot at Rodgers for admittedly trying...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news

More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy