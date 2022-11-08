ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

First-time voters get ready to cast ballots

By Conor Doherty
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While Election Day is critical in determining local, state and national races, it’s also an important moment in the lives of many young citizens.

Hundreds of thousands of people will cast their vote for the first time, allowing them to make a decision that will have a tangible impact on their lives.

Free vaccine clinic and Covid-19 testing at Concord University

In the lead-up to the election, several students at Woodrow Wilson High School worked to get as many seniors registered to vote as possible.

However, for senior Kaylee McClaugherty, she’s found getting her fellow classmates to register challenging.

“I don’t think a lot of our seniors would take it as seriously as they need to,” said McClaugherty. “Like, it is a big thing to be able to vote and to know who you are voting for and why and people need to get more educated on voting and understand the importance of it. So being able to organize it in the senior class is a big deal, kind of to get everyone involved in it and let them understand why it’s so important.”

And while some students are looking forward to casting their vote, others appear to be voting for different reasons.

Dissolved Bluefield State University Faculty Senate gives administration ‘Vote of No Confidence’

“I think my friends are going to vote just to say ‘Oh, I voted,'” said senior Shannon Bartlett. “And I feel like you should just, kind of, look into what you are voting for. I had a few friends around me, like ‘I’ll vote for whoever is the prettiest.’ And I was like ‘Eh, yeah, funny,’ but at the same time, like, know what you are doing and know what your opinion is going towards.”

If you or someone you know is voting for the first time, a reminder that polling precincts have changed due to redistricting so be sure to double-check your polling place before you cast your ballot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

