WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
Chronicle
Auto Theft Task Force Arrests Five, Recovers 15 Stolen Vehicles in Pierce County
A regional auto theft task force arrested five people Tuesday and recovered 15 stolen vehicles near Tacoma and Fife in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Officials with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located vehicles reported stolen from Puyallup, Tukwila, Seattle, Des Moines, the Chehalis Reservation and...
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
kptv.com
Second suspect arrested in connection with death of Kelso man
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested another person in connection with the death of a 51-year-old Kelso man, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Adrian Markert, 47, of Kelso, has been booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for charges of first-degree murder, explosive devices - prohibited, unlawful disposal of human remains, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges are related to the investigation of the death of Alan Brice Nielsen.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lewis County (Lewis County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chronline on Sunday. An 80-year-old man from Centralia was driving a forklift and hit a stop sign as it approached the crossing, crossed the street, and continued down the embankment. According to the sheriff’s office, he lost control and began to...
q13fox.com
Crews recover man's body from Lake Washington
SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department has recovered the body of a man in the water in Lake Washington. Crews received reports of a "person in distress" in the water off the shore of Mt. Baker Beach in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Rescue swimmers found...
Suspect arrested for downtown Sumner fire that destroyed businesses
Police have arrested a woman they suspect started the three-alarm fire that destroyed multiple businesses on Sumner’s Main Street. The update came as a release on the city’s website two weeks after the initial blaze, which sent crews from dozens of fire agencies to downtown Sumner around 3 a.m. October 28.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
On 11/08/22 at 10:57 a.m. on Yelm Hwy SE/Rich Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Douglas Groenier, 41, on suspicion of driving under the influence. On 11/08/22 at 3:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Yelm Hwy SE, police arrested Stephen Brian Stillabower, 37, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Northbound SR 167 reopens after crash in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — All lanes of northbound SR 167 were blocked after a crash at the State Route 18 interchange in Auburn. All lanes have since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday. All lanes were closed about 15 minutes...
Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel
EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
Chronicle
Man Who Fled From Olympia Police by Jumping Into East Bay Is Still Missing
A man who eluded law enforcement by jumping into East Bay early Sunday morning is still missing, according to Olympia police. But police have updated information about what happened before he plunged into Budd Inlet, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday. About 3:10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a boat owner...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County identifies 'Stilly Doe' 40 years later through DNA as man born in 1898
EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has finally learned the identity of a man found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington over 40 years ago. Known as "Stilly Doe," the man's remains were found on July 23, 1980 by a fly fisherman near the Stillaguamish River, half a mile from Interstate 5.
thejoltnews.com
Thurston County man critically injured after hit and run
A Thurston County man was critically injured after being struck by a car running a red light while walking through a pedestrian crossing. The man, 31, was hit at the intersection of Martin Way E and Duterrow Road SE early morning on Saturday, November 5, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).
Chronicle
Lost Hiker Rescued Near Brooklyn in Pacific County on Sunday
A search team rescued a lost hiker near Brooklyn on Sunday morning after the hiker went missing in rugged terrain off of Smith Creek Road the day prior, the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency announced in a news release. Two dog teams from German Shepherd Search Dogs of Washington led...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Nov. 10, 2022
• SUSAN MAE NUTTER, 66, Centralia, died Nov. 4 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • FLORENCE “FONNIE” HALL, 81, Winlock, died Aug. 19 at home. Join her son, Joe, and his wife, Lori, for a service at noon Nov. 11 in the George Washington Venue at the Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
Chronicle
Man Charged With Reckless Burning Following Structure Fire in Centralia on Sunday Asserts Innocence
The transient man charged with reckless burning after a vacant structure on Alder Street in Centralia caught fire on Sunday claims he was wrongfully accused of starting the small fire that ultimately burned out of control, according to his attorney. Nathan J.J. Hayes, 44, was arrested after law enforcement and...
Suspect says she was trying to get police, fire to 'do their jobs' by setting Sumner fire
SUMNER, Wash. — A woman in her 20s said she started a fire that destroyed multiple Sumner businesses Oct. 28 because she wanted to have police and fire "do their jobs," according to the city. Multiple businesses were destroyed in the fire that crews were called to around 2:30...
capitolhillseattle.com
Two to hospital in MLK Way shootout — UPDATE
Two people were reported shot in a barrage of gunfire Tuesday just before 9 PM on MLK Way across from Powell Barnett Park in the Central District. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, 911 callers reported three to four shooters in a shootout involving around 30 shots fired. Arriving officers reported two people injured at the scene including one victim shot in the leg and one shot in the shoulder.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cowlitz county at around 6:40 a.m. The accident happened on state route 504 near Toutle. A 24-year-old man from Aberdeen was driving a 2013 Ford Econoline passenger van on eastbound state route 504. The driver veered off the road and collided...
