Centralia, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
CHEWELAH, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
kptv.com

Second suspect arrested in connection with death of Kelso man

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested another person in connection with the death of a 51-year-old Kelso man, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Adrian Markert, 47, of Kelso, has been booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for charges of first-degree murder, explosive devices - prohibited, unlawful disposal of human remains, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges are related to the investigation of the death of Alan Brice Nielsen.
KELSO, WA
q13fox.com

Crews recover man's body from Lake Washington

SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department has recovered the body of a man in the water in Lake Washington. Crews received reports of a "person in distress" in the water off the shore of Mt. Baker Beach in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Rescue swimmers found...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

On 11/08/22 at 10:57 a.m. on Yelm Hwy SE/Rich Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Douglas Groenier, 41, on suspicion of driving under the influence. On 11/08/22 at 3:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Yelm Hwy SE, police arrested Stephen Brian Stillabower, 37, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Northbound SR 167 reopens after crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — All lanes of northbound SR 167 were blocked after a crash at the State Route 18 interchange in Auburn. All lanes have since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday. All lanes were closed about 15 minutes...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel

EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
EVERETT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Thurston County man critically injured after hit and run

A Thurston County man was critically injured after being struck by a car running a red light while walking through a pedestrian crossing. The man, 31, was hit at the intersection of Martin Way E and Duterrow Road SE early morning on Saturday, November 5, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lost Hiker Rescued Near Brooklyn in Pacific County on Sunday

A search team rescued a lost hiker near Brooklyn on Sunday morning after the hiker went missing in rugged terrain off of Smith Creek Road the day prior, the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency announced in a news release. Two dog teams from German Shepherd Search Dogs of Washington led...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Nov. 10, 2022

• SUSAN MAE NUTTER, 66, Centralia, died Nov. 4 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • FLORENCE “FONNIE” HALL, 81, Winlock, died Aug. 19 at home. Join her son, Joe, and his wife, Lori, for a service at noon Nov. 11 in the George Washington Venue at the Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
CENTRALIA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Two to hospital in MLK Way shootout — UPDATE

Two people were reported shot in a barrage of gunfire Tuesday just before 9 PM on MLK Way across from Powell Barnett Park in the Central District. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, 911 callers reported three to four shooters in a shootout involving around 30 shots fired. Arriving officers reported two people injured at the scene including one victim shot in the leg and one shot in the shoulder.
SEATTLE, WA

