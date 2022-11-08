KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested another person in connection with the death of a 51-year-old Kelso man, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Adrian Markert, 47, of Kelso, has been booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for charges of first-degree murder, explosive devices - prohibited, unlawful disposal of human remains, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges are related to the investigation of the death of Alan Brice Nielsen.

