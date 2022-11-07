ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

shorelocalnews.com

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Donates $12,000 to Veterans Haven South at Luncheon Honoring Veteran Team Members

Atlantic City, N.J. (Nov. 10, 2022) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City honored Veteran team members at a Veterans Day luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10 at the resort’s award-winning steakhouse, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. The celebration included a speech by the New Jersey National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air Brigadier General Patrick M. Kennedy and a performance of the National Anthem by singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist Dionne Carole. Additionally, the resort presented a check for $12,000 to Veterans Haven South for the purchase new mattresses for the facility.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
playnj.com

10 Things To Do When Visiting Atlantic City That Don’t Involve Casino Gambling

Atlantic City is a popular vacation destination, with its beaches and world-famous Boardwalk. It also has a lot of fun things to do that don’t involve the casinos!. It’s easy to get sucked into the excitement of playing blackjack and slots at Atlantic City casinos, but there are many other things to do that don’t involve gambling. PlayNJ gives tourists 10 options to check out on their next trip to the Jersey Shore.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Loses Journalist Tim Kelly to Cancer

Tim Kelly was a spokesman, a reporter, an author, a colleague, a friend, a devoted son and father who made it all look easy, even when it wasn’t. All anyone has to do is view some of his sports stories or historical pieces about Ocean City to see his talent.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
The Ring Magazine

From bullied to beast: Atlantic City’s Justin Figueroa readies for second pro fight

Justin Figueroa is no stranger to exchanging punches in Atlantic City. The 23-year-old from the rough resort city in New Jersey first started boxing at the age of 5 after being jumped by about five other kids while playing outside. His father decided to keep him inside for the next two years, teaching him the boxing basics before allowing him to venture out after school.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Atlantic City, NJ

- For the ultimate burger experience, try visiting Atlantic City's famous burger joints. From Broadway Burger Bar to Tun Tavern, here are some great options. You can also try the burgers at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill and Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House. Tun Tavern. If you're looking for a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

AC Mayor Marty Small Announces $450K for Completion of Bernie Friedenberg WWII Memorial

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. announced today that the city will contribute $450,000 towards completion a World War II monument planned for O’Donnell Memorial Park. The Mayor had previously indicated that the city would fund $300,000 of the estimated $950,000 cost for the monument, but surprised everyone in attendance by announcing the larger contribution.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ

Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
WILDWOOD, NJ

