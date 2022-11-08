Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
bpr.org
2022 North Carolina Election Results
Use the tool below search results all races in North Carolina for 2022 and historical elections.
Gov. Cooper veto power still intact as North Carolina GOP gains limited
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats appeared successful — but just barely — in preserving Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power to block Republican bills on abortion and other divisive issues by tamping down GOP seat gains at the General Assembly. Results from Tuesday’s elections show that...
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
Here's why we won't know election results right when the polls close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why won't we know all the results right when polls close on election night?. The truth is, we never have all votes counted on election night. Overseas ballots, mail ballots, and provisional, all of those take time to count. In the coming days, bipartisan election officials...
Voters elect 24 North Carolina sheriffs, 12 with different party affiliations from their predecessors
Voters in 24 North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs on Nov. 8 — increasing the number of Republicans in the office and decreasing the number of Democratic and unaffiliated sheriffs.
qcnews.com
Election Results: Battle for the Senate
The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. Key takeaways after midterm election. The midterm election...
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina dodged a GOP tsunami in the midterms, but it’s still bleeding red
It wasn’t a tsunami — and maybe it wasn’t quite a wave, either — but North Carolina is still seeing red. Despite a stronger night than expected for Democrats across the country, the Tar Heel state took a strong step to the right Tuesday. Republicans appear to have gained a supermajority in the state Senate, and GOP candidates swept statewide judicial races, including two critical seats on the N.C. Supreme Court.
Here's how many Cook Out trays you'd get with Senate spending in N.C.
To put this election in terms all North Carolinians can understand, you could buy 7.3 million Cook Out trays with the $44 million spent between Republican Congressman Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley alone for the entire election cycle. Why it matters: That's a lot of quesadilla and/or corndog and/or...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. midterm election results: Live updates
Throughout election night, Carolina Journal will be providing up-to-the-minute results from key state and federal races across North Carolina. Check back for regular updates as the evening unfolds. U.S. Senate race. Cheri Beasley (Democrat) vs. Tedd Budd (Republican). 10:30pm update: 47% Beasley, 51% Budd. N.C. Congressional races. District 1: Don...
WRAL
NC Republicans appear to grab Senate supermajority, just shy in House
North Carolina Republicans are hoping to gain a majority in the General Assembly strong enough to thwart vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. North Carolina Republicans are hoping to gain a majority in the General Assembly strong enough to thwart vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
ocracokeobserver.com
Purple North Carolina turns red
Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
Cast your lines: Trout being stocked for winter angling in North Carolina
More trout are coming to North Carolina waters for winter angling.
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 10: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
NC's US Senate race called, election results roll in
11:30 p.m.: Wiley Nickel has won election to the U.S. House in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He defeated Republican challenger Bo Hines. 11:28 p.m.: City of Raleigh voters re-elected incumbent Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin to another term. Democratic candidate Willie Rowe defeated Republican challenger and former sheriff Donnie Harrison...
Ted Budd defeats Cheri Beasley for one of NC’s seats in US Senate
In the highest-profile race on North Carolina ballots, Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is facing Democratic former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate.
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
North Carolina still facing government hiring issues, especially in the Department of Public Safety
Public Safety Sec. Eddie Buffaloe said just more than half of positions in Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention are vacant in addition to 31 percent of State Capitol Police jobs. The vacancy rate is lower for NC State Highway Patrol (12 percent) and Alcohol Law Enforcement (8 percent).
cbs17
Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S Department of Justice announced it would monitor 64 jurisdictions for compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s election. Those jurisdictions include five North Carolina counties. Those counties scheduled to be monitored include:. Alamance County. Columbus County. Harnett County. Mecklenburg County. Wayne...
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
Comments / 0