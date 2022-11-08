ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
qcnews.com

Election Results: Battle for the Senate

The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. Key takeaways after midterm election. The midterm election...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

North Carolina dodged a GOP tsunami in the midterms, but it’s still bleeding red

It wasn’t a tsunami — and maybe it wasn’t quite a wave, either — but North Carolina is still seeing red. Despite a stronger night than expected for Democrats across the country, the Tar Heel state took a strong step to the right Tuesday. Republicans appear to have gained a supermajority in the state Senate, and GOP candidates swept statewide judicial races, including two critical seats on the N.C. Supreme Court.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Axios

Here's how many Cook Out trays you'd get with Senate spending in N.C.

To put this election in terms all North Carolinians can understand, you could buy 7.3 million Cook Out trays with the $44 million spent between Republican Congressman Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley alone for the entire election cycle. Why it matters: That's a lot of quesadilla and/or corndog and/or...
carolinajournal.com

N.C. midterm election results: Live updates

Throughout election night, Carolina Journal will be providing up-to-the-minute results from key state and federal races across North Carolina. Check back for regular updates as the evening unfolds. U.S. Senate race. Cheri Beasley (Democrat) vs. Tedd Budd (Republican). 10:30pm update: 47% Beasley, 51% Budd. N.C. Congressional races. District 1: Don...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

NC Republicans appear to grab Senate supermajority, just shy in House

North Carolina Republicans are hoping to gain a majority in the General Assembly strong enough to thwart vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. North Carolina Republicans are hoping to gain a majority in the General Assembly strong enough to thwart vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
ocracokeobserver.com

Purple North Carolina turns red

Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

NC's US Senate race called, election results roll in

11:30 p.m.: Wiley Nickel has won election to the U.S. House in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He defeated Republican challenger Bo Hines. 11:28 p.m.: City of Raleigh voters re-elected incumbent Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin to another term. Democratic candidate Willie Rowe defeated Republican challenger and former sheriff Donnie Harrison...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy