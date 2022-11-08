ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mississippi House speaker not seeking reelection in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of the most powerful jobs in Mississippi government will be up for grabs because state House Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton says he will not seek reelection to the Legislature in 2023. Gunn made the announcement in a statement Wednesday, saying he is grateful...
Georgia secretary of state's race chosen for required audit

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement in state law. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about any problems or the...
Nevada's critical US Senate, House races too early to call

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Critical races in Nevada, including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate, were too early to call amid a plodding vote count that includes more than 100,000 ballots still to count that were delivered at drop boxes on Election Day and sent by mail.
Democrats surprise Republicans in battleground Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats outperformed expectations during the midterm elections in battleground Wisconsin, leaving Republicans shocked at the narrower than expected win by two-term incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson and a further eroding of support in reliably conservative Milwaukee suburbs. The biggest win for Democrats came with Gov. Tony...
Editorial: Lamont earns another shot from voters

With his decisive victory in Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, Ned Lamont gets a second chance. First elected in 2018, Connecticut’s governor got off to an inauspicious start. His early days in Hartford were consumed with the question of highway tolls, which ultimately went nowhere. The state economy continued to sputter along, and it looked like another four years of fighting deficits. Then, a year into his term, the world changed.
Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor's race wouldn't be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win.
Opinion: Voices that weren’t heard on Election Day

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Connecticut residents headed to the polls to make their voices heard. But 5,400 citizens in our state are unable to cast a ballot — for important races and issues that affect their families and communities — due to felony convictions. Connecticut, unlike two other...
1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph), the National Weather Service said.
Editorial: Don't let CT veterans become invisible

A decade ago, there were some 218,000 veterans living in the state. The U.S. Census Bureau put that figure at 168,000 in 2021. It mirrors a national decline, which dropped from 22,676,149 in 2011 to about 19 million today. The diminishing veteran population is impossible to notice in our day-to-day...
Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Monday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, his handlers announced he would visit the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
Editorial: Can CT malls lure back shoppers?

When Netflix’s “Stranger Things” needed to replicate a shopping mall set in the mid-1980s, they simply retrofitted the Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth, Ga., which had recently shut down. Alas, finding an abandoned mall for filming has become a lot easier in recent years. Once upon a...
Connecticut girls soccer coaches poll (Nov. 9)

Mercy remains atop the Class M/S girls soccer coaches poll despite the loss to Cheshire in the SCC tournament final last week. Also receiving votes: Nonnewaug, Southington, Simsbury. CLASS M/S. 1. Mercy (11) 1. 2. Woodland 3. 3. Stonington (2) 2. 4. Lyman Memorial 5. 5. Tolland 4. 6. Watertown...
