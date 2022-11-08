With his decisive victory in Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, Ned Lamont gets a second chance. First elected in 2018, Connecticut’s governor got off to an inauspicious start. His early days in Hartford were consumed with the question of highway tolls, which ultimately went nowhere. The state economy continued to sputter along, and it looked like another four years of fighting deficits. Then, a year into his term, the world changed.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO