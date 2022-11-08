County Police have updated a story that only FSU brought you late last month. New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence, 32, of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court in Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee police said Wednesday.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO