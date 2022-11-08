ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeadon, PA

fox29.com

Pa. State Police report increase in home burglaries targeting Asian-American restaurant owners

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police say they are seeing an increase in home burglaries targeting Asian-American restaurant owners statewide. "This year has seen an uptick in these types of burglaries beginning in the Northeastern part of the state, and now it is spreading through the entire commonwealth," Public Information Officer for Pennsylvania State Police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Berks County police seek suspects in tri-state Walmart store thefts

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police across the region are on alert for a group participating in retail theft of various Walmart stores. The Caernarvon Township Police Department, in Morgantown, announced Thursday a trio had stolen computers and televisions from a Walmart on Crossings Boulevard in late October. Officials went on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

DA: Arrest warrant issued for Norristown man wanted for fatal shooting of innocent bystander

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Norristown man accused of fatally shooting an innocent bystander. District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood announced the arrest warrant for 18-year-old Damien Wilson, who is wanted on first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of Anthony Vitelli on October 7.
NORRISTOWN, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT AFTER SHOTS FIRED IN RUTHERFORD COMMUNITY – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19713) New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence (32) of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court, Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Arrest Made In Shooting Incident Near Christiana Hospital

County Police have updated a story that only FSU brought you late last month. New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence, 32, of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court in Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee police said Wednesday.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

Police: Vehicle linked to Kensington mass shooting leads police on chase from Philadelphia to Evesham Township

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New details released in shooting involving SEPTA officer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a shooting in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. Police say 20-year-old Sahmyra Garcia was shot multiple times and killed near Broad and Ellsworth streets, just before 8 a.m. Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.  Investigators say a SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspected shooter is in custody, and in stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.   
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

PennLive.com

Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison

A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

