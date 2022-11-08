Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspect accused of setting fire in yard of Point Breeze home
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of arson. Police say the suspect set a fire in a yard near a home on the 1400 block of Wharton Street. MORE LOCAL STORIES. According to authorities, the suspect also left a red plastic gasoline...
Pa. State Police report increase in home burglaries targeting Asian-American restaurant owners
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police say they are seeing an increase in home burglaries targeting Asian-American restaurant owners statewide. "This year has seen an uptick in these types of burglaries beginning in the Northeastern part of the state, and now it is spreading through the entire commonwealth," Public Information Officer for Pennsylvania State Police.
Berks County police seek suspects in tri-state Walmart store thefts
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police across the region are on alert for a group participating in retail theft of various Walmart stores. The Caernarvon Township Police Department, in Morgantown, announced Thursday a trio had stolen computers and televisions from a Walmart on Crossings Boulevard in late October. Officials went on...
Caught on camera: Suspect who stole ATM from Ogontz gas station sought
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video stealing an ATM from a gas station in Ogontz. According to police, the burglary occurred on November 3 at 2:40 a.m. at a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street.
DA: Arrest warrant issued for Norristown man wanted for fatal shooting of innocent bystander
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Norristown man accused of fatally shooting an innocent bystander. District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood announced the arrest warrant for 18-year-old Damien Wilson, who is wanted on first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of Anthony Vitelli on October 7.
Fanta Bility case: 3 former Sharon Hill officers plead guilty in deadly shooting incident
SHARON HILL, Pa. - Three former Sharon Hill police officers pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person after 8-year-old Fanta Bility was killed by police gunfire in August 2021. Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan, and Devon Smith reached a plea deal in the case on Thursday, FOX...
Authorities work to identify body found near Darby Creek in Delaware County
Authorities are trying to identify a body found near the Darby Creek in Delaware County.
Camden County man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash on Black Horse Pike
Police have made an arrest in the deadly hit-and-crash that claimed the life of a 58-year-old woman earlier this week in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
Police locate vehicle after woman struck and killed in Gloucester Twp. hit-and-run crash
Other motorists stayed with the hit-and-run victim until medics arrived. She died at the hospital.
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT AFTER SHOTS FIRED IN RUTHERFORD COMMUNITY – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19713) New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence (32) of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court, Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Police: Driver, vehicle involved in pursuit not believed to be connected to Kensington mass shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle believed to be linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m.,...
Teen Girl Recovering a Month After Being Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver
A teen girl remains at the hospital and is learning how to eat, talk and walk again nearly a month after she was struck by a hit and run driver in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania. On Oct. 12, Tayanna Freeman, 14, left a relative’s house and was walking to a store...
Man sentenced for kidnapping 18-year-old, threatening to kill him and his mother in Bucks County
A Philadelphia man will spend four to eight decades in prison after being found guilty on kidnapping and attempted murder charges, after a wild chain of events.
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Looking for Man in Big Yellow Shirt
This guy is not Big Bird, but his shirt is YELLOW!. Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wearing a yellow shirt. He was caught on surveillance camera and EHT Police say they want to talk with him about an ongoing investigation. A quick...
New details released in shooting involving SEPTA officer in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a shooting in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. Police say 20-year-old Sahmyra Garcia was shot multiple times and killed near Broad and Ellsworth streets, just before 8 a.m. Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer. Investigators say a SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspected shooter is in custody, and in stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison
A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Man charged with killing woman inside N.J. motel
A man was arrested last week after he was accused of killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year and leaving her body there, investigators announced Wednesday. Officers were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 on May 11 just before 11:30 a.m. after the...
