Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (Oct. 31 to Nov. 5)

FOOTBALL

Jackson Almond, Cascade Christian, jr. – Hauled in seven catches for 126 yards and one touchdown, and added five tackles, one sack and two interceptions for 84 yards in a 35-6 win over Klahowya.

Jaxsen Beck, Black Hills, soph. – Completed 13-of-20 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-20 win over Mark Morris.

Kayde Bodine, Sumner, sr. – Completed 9-of-14 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and added one rushing touchdown in a 56-12 win over Kentridge.

Eugene Camacho, Spanaway Lake, sr. – Had a 46-yard fumble recovery that set up Spanaway Lake’s winning touchdown, and added six tackles in a 7-0 win over Garfield.

William Carreto, Yelm, sr. – Rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and added four tackles in a 50-7 win over Bishop Blanchet.

Rahshawn Clark, Federal Way, jr. – Hauled in three catches for 61 yards, and added a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown on defense in a 37-17 win over Curtis.

Navarre Dixon, Lincoln, jr. – Rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 62-31 win over Marysville-Pilchuck.

Gabe Downing, Olympia, sr. – Completed 20-of-29 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-21 win over Capital.

Luke Elliott, Washington, sr. – Completed 13-of-21 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-8 win over Steilacoom.

Breydan Fisher, Washington, sr. – Hauled in four catches for 82 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-8 win over Steilacoom.

Devon Forehand, Kennedy Catholic, soph. – Completed 10-of-15 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-8 win over Kamiak.

Tony Harste, Emerald Ridge, jr. — Hauled in eight catches for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns in win over Bothell.

Mason Hayes, Kennedy Catholic, sr. – Hauled in five catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns, and added four tackles in a 50-8 win over Kamiak.

Kade Jindra, Sumner, sr. – Hauled in four catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-12 win over Kentridge.

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln, sr. – Completed 10-of-16 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 146 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries in a 62-31 win over Marysville-Pilchuck.

Andre Jordan Jr., Federal Way, sr. – Hauled in three catches for 47 yards and one touchdown, and added an interception on defense in a 37-17 win over Curtis.

Kysen Knox, Tenino, sr. – Rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in a 54-0 win over King’s Way Chrisitian.

Job Kralik, Eatonville, sr. – Completed 4-of-7 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown, rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries, added two punts for 71 yards, a 35-yard field goal and was 3-of-3 on PAT attempts in a 24-18 win over Castle Rock.

Carlos Matheney, Tumwater, sr. – Rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns, and added a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a 35-14 win over Ridgefield.

Kenyatta Mcneese Jr., Olympia, sr. – Rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 55-21 win over Capital.

Dane Meddaugh, Peninsula, sr. — Caught two touchdown passes, including the game-winning TD reception in overtime in a 35-29 win over Arlington.

Ky Nation, Eatonville, soph. – Rushed for 84 yards and one touchdown on three carries, and added a 44-yard receiving touchdown and 65 yards on two kickoff returns in a 24-18 win over Castle Rock.

Aron Ortiz, Muckleshoot Tribal, sr. – Collected 314 total yards, including completing 6-of-7 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown and rushing for 219 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, and added a two-point conversion run in a 48-22 win over Crescent.

Emmit Otero, Enumclaw, sr. — Rushed for over 100 yards and four touchdowns in 56-0 win over Lindbergh.

Tanner Parkinson, Black Hills, sr. – Hauled in five catches for 114 yards and one touchdown in a 21-20 win over Mark Morris.

Maki Piper, Federal Way, sr. – Rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 37-17 win over Curtis.

Leo Pulalasi, Lakes, sr. – Rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns, hauled in four catches for 77 yards and one touchdown, and added four tackles and a two-point conversion run in a 28-20 loss to Stanwood.

Edwin Rivera, Cascade Christian, sr. – Rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, and added three tackles in a 35-6 win over Klahowya.

Cade Sando, Cascade Christian, sr. – Completed 17-of-22 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown in a 35-6 win over Klahowya.

Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge, jr. — Completed 18-of-22 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns in win over Bothell.

Matthew Spurbeck, Sumner, jr. – Rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in a 56-12 win over Kentridge.

Demitrius Taape, Graham-Kapowsin, sr. – Had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and five tackles in a 35-14 win over Mount Si.

Michael Toa, Graham-Kapowsin, sr. – Rushed for 45 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, and added three tackles, including one for loss, in a 35-14 win over Mount Si.

Tre Walker, Silas, jr. – Completed 15-of-24 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries in a 38-6 win over North Thurston.

OTHER FALL SPORTS

Lindsay Campbell, Fife swimming, sr. — Won the 2A district title in the 100 freestyle and took second in the 200 individual medley. Seeded first in the state in the 100 freestyle ahead of the 2A state swim meet at King County Aquatic Center.

Cruize Corvin, Lakes cross country, sr. – Won the 3A boys individual title at the cross country state championships with a time of 15:30, which was also the top time in any classification.

Alanna Funtanilla, Fife soccer, sr. — Scored two goals in 3-1 win over Enumclaw in the 2A District 2/3 championship game.

John Hoffer, Tumwater cross country, sr. – Was the top South Sound placer and fifth overall in the 2A boys race at the cross country state championships with a time of 16:11.

Asher Ingram, Northwest Christian cross country, sr. – Was the top South Sound placer and second overall in the 2B/1B boys race at the cross country state championships with a time of 16:50.

Madison Ingram, Northwest Christian cross country, soph. – Was the top South Sound placer and second overall in the 2B/1B girls race at the cross country state championships with a time of 20:14.2.

Ava Jones, Tumwater soccer, soph. — Scored the game-winning goal in the 78th minute in a 2-1 win over Columbia River in the 2A District 4 championship game.

Katie Mingus, Foss cross country, soph. – Was the top South Sound placer and fifth overall in the 2A girls race at the cross country state championships with a time of 19:15.1.

Reese Morkert, Gig Harbor cross country, sr. – Won the 3A girls race at the cross country state championships with a time of 18:24. Gig Harbor also placed second as a team.

Emalyn Shaffer, Tumwater soccer, soph. — Scored the tying goal in a 2-1 win over Columbia River in the 2A District 4 championship game.

Samiah Shell, Auburn Riverside soccer, sr. — Scored the opening goal in Auburn Riverside’s 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict championship win over Peninsula on Thursday night at Mount Tahoma.

Ramsey Slack, Bellarmine volleyball — Had 11 kills, hitting .421 in a 3-0 win over Rogers and 21 kills, hitting .452, and five aces in a 3-2 win over Olympia.

Emma Waletzko, Auburn Riverside soccer, sr. — Scored a second-half goal in Auburn Riverside’s 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict championship win over Peninsula on Thursday night at Mount Tahoma.

Eliza White, Curtis cross country, jr. – Was the top South Sound placer and second overall in the 4A girls race at the cross country state championships with a time of 18:24.3.

Conner Wirth, Emerald Ridge cross country, sr. – Won the 4A boys individual title at the cross country state championships with a time of 15:37.4