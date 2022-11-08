Read full article on original website
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
The Saturday Night Fever star shares daughter Ella Bleu with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of beauty. (and the cats not bad either)," Travolta, 68, captioned the post. View this post on Instagram ...
Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'
In a first look (and audiobook listen!) at The Light We Carry, the former first lady breaks down the myth of her ideal-looking marriage and shares her advice to Malia and Sasha about finding a partner The 'Ongoing Miracle' of Marriage to Barack Excerpted from The Light We Carry. Copyright ©2022 by Michelle Obama. Reprinted with permission from Crown, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved. People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be...
True Thompson and Dream Kardashian Have Adorable Dance Party to Beyoncé and Whitney Houston
Khloé Kardashian captured the cousin's epic dance party, where the girls enjoyed both classic and current hits Khloé Kardashian captioned an adorable moment between cousins. On Tuesday evening, the Good American co-founder posted a cute video on her Instagram Story of an epic dance party taking place at her home. The video begins with the song "Suéltate" from Sing 2 playing as daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian — daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna — crouch on the ground, playfully posing with finger guns...
Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Is 'Romantic': 'We're Joined Together'
Jennifer Lopez is proud to be Mrs. Affleck. In a December cover interview with Vogue, the multi-hyphenate star said that while "people are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez," her "legal name" after her wedding to Ben Affleck this past summer "will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together."
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Chris Rock's first-of-its-kind live Netflix stand-up show is set for early 2023 Chris Rock is going live in a big way. On Thursday, Netflix announced the comedian, 57, will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform. The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date. "Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and...
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Morning Selfie with Baby Daughter Lucy: 'Feeling So Many Things'
The Bravo star is dad to daughter Lucy, 6 months, and son Ben, 3 Andy Cohen is starting off his mornings with his little girl. The Bravo star, 54, shared an adorable selfie on Instagram Thursday, featuring his daughter Lucy Eve hanging out on her dad's lap while flashing her big blue eyes at the camera. In the sweet photo, little Lucy wears an adorable black, gray and pink cheetah print onesie while Cohen wears a "Waking Up in the Morning" sweatshirt from Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia's clothing line...
Elisabeth Moss Says It's 'Horrifying' Handmaid's Tale Has Become More Relevant: 'More Than Troubling'
Based on Margaret Atwood's best-selling book, The Handmaid's Tale, starring Elizabeth Moss, sees a dystopian society where women don't have bodily autonomy Elisabeth Moss may love starring in, producing and directing The Handmaid's Tale, but that doesn't mean she's keen to see its storyline happen in real life. The actress told PEOPLE at the series' season 5 finale FYC event in Los Angeles on Saturday that she thinks "it's "horrifying" how, in the years since the show's premiere in 2017, its story has only become more relevant. "It's awful....
Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards
Here's everything to know about Alexander Edwards, a music executive and father of a son with Amber Rose Get to know Alexander "AE" Edwards. The music executive recently made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with Cher on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles; the two were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots earlier this week. In the days that followed, the music legend received criticism for the 40-year age gap between the two. But true to form, Cher responded on Twitter with a series of tweets...
Christine Baranski Bids a 'Bittersweet' Goodbye to Her Good Fight Character: 'I'll Miss Her'
"I'm not sure it's hit me yet just how much I'll miss doing this show," Christine Baranski tells PEOPLE Christine Baranski isn't exactly feeling "good" about saying goodbye to Diane Lockhart. The actress, 70, has been playing the outspoken lawyer for 13 years now — first for seven consecutive seasons on the CBS series The Good Wife, and then again for six years on its spinoff The Good Fight, which dropped its final episode on Paramount+ Thursday. Looking back on her journey at the drama's finale party...
Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Lindsay Lohan's New Movie: 'My Little Girl Is All Grown UP'
The Halloween actress' shout-out to her movie daughter comes just weeks after floating the idea of a sequel to Freaky Friday Jamie Lee Curtis is bursting with motherly pride about her Freaky Friday daughter Lindsay Lohan. "My little girl is all grown UP!," the star, 63, wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside an image of the poster for Lohan's new movie, Falling for Christmas. The holiday rom-com marks the return to leading lady status for Lohan, 36, who stars with Glee alum Chord Overstreet as a spoiled hotel heiress in...
Johnny Depp Thanks Rihanna Following His Appearance in Her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show
Johnny Depp's controversial cameo in Rihanna's fourth Savage X Fenty installment comes months after his win in defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard Johnny Depp is promoting his latest gig. On Wednesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, teased his spot on Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, now available to stream on Prime Video, with an Instagram video. The reel captures the Golden Globe winner cast in technicolor lights while he stares into the camera. Depp also models sunglasses and a chest-revealing button-down shirt...
'Love Is Blind' 's Zanab Jaffrey Says Cole Barnett Made Body-Shaming Comments to Her in Deleted Scenes
Zanab Jaffrey of Love Is Blind is letting fans know what happened when cameras weren't rolling. After leaving Cole Barnett at the altar on the season 3 "Wedding Day" finale episode, Zanab Jaffrey said Wednesday on the Netflix show's reunion that body shaming played a part in her decision and it was her ex's "saving grace" that those scenes were cut from the show.
Wakanda Forever Director Ryan Coogler Reveals He Learned How to Swim for Black Panther Sequel
"If the camera's in the water, actors are in the water, I've got to be in there too," Ryan Coogler said Black Panther: Wakanda Forever writer-director Ryan Coogler learned how to swim while making the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Coogler recently told Variety that as several members of Wakanda Forever's cast had to learn to free dive and trained with free diving instructors and aquatic stunt teams for the movie, he decided he needed to be on the same page. "A lot of us were raised to have...
Kim Kardashian Says Ripley's Was Not Going to Lend Her Marilyn Monroe Dress 'Until Kris Jenner Called'
During the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about how she attend the 2022 Met Gala in an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress — the same one the movie star wore in 1962 when she wished President John F. Kennedy a happy birthday at Madison Square Garden. As Kim revealed, she only got to wear it because of her mother's persuasiveness.
Christina Aguilera Gives 'Intimate' Look Into Her Life in New TIME Studios Documentary
Christina Aguilera is giving people the opportunity to learn more about her life story. The five-time Grammy winner, 41, has partnered with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to release a documentary that will cover her rise to fame and personal life behind closed doors. The film promises to give an...
Dave Chappelle's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Dave Chappelle’s three kids: Sulayman, Ibrahim and Sanaa When it comes to his family, Dave Chappelle is notoriously private. The comedian and his wife, Elaine, first met while he was still trying to get his comedy career off the ground in New York City in the '90s. The two tied the knot in 2001, just two years before welcoming their son Sulayman, 21, in 2003. The Chappelles became a family of five with the additions of son Ibrahim, 19, in 2003, and daughter Sanaa, 13,...
Who Is Maya Rudolph's Partner? All About Paul Thomas Anderson
Maya Rudolph and director Paul Thomas Anderson have been together for over two decades and share four kids Maya Rudolph may be the more recognizable face in her relationship, but her partner, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, is equally as well known for his work behind-the-scenes. Rudolph first rose to fame on Saturday Night Live and has starred in blockbuster comedies such as Grown Ups and Bridesmaids, while Anderson is the man behind various critically acclaimed dramas, including Licorice Pizza, Boogie Nights and There Will Be Blood. The couple began...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Is Officially Here, and Amazon Has a Whole Section of Merch to Celebrate
Wear these sweatshirts and T-shirts to the theater this weekend Today marks the official and extremely highly-anticipated release of Marvel's latest installment in the MCU: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If the film's record-breaking predecessor is any indication, this weekend is sure to see a massive turnout of fans hitting the theater to see what direction the beloved superhero series will go, especially after the passing of its former star, Chadwick Boseman. And if you happen to be among the millions of fans heading to the theater in the...
Julia Fox Says Relationship with Kanye West Affected Her Acting Career 'Not in a Good Way'
Julia Fox says she's seen "a shift" in her acting career after ending her relationship with Kanye West. During Fox's Tuesday appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low with EmRata podcast, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about changes in her professional life since she and West parted ways on Valentine's Day in February.
Beyonce's Stylist Ty Hunter Recalls Her Epic Met Gala Moment: It Was an 'Homage to Diana Ross'
Celebrity stylist Ty Hunter's expertise goes from the stage to the page in his new memoir, which features a foreword from Beyoncé Beyoncé's stylist of over 20 years, Ty Hunter, has dozens of spectacular style moments with the star to look back upon, but one in particular stands out to him: her showstopping 2014 Met Gala look. "It was like [an] homage to Diana Ross, which is my favorite," Hunter told Janine Rubenstein on Thursday's episode of PEOPLE Every Day. The mastermind behind so many of the singer's memorable music video, red carpet...
