Raise your hand if you remember when the Bucs used to throw downfield

TAMPA — There was a time when this offense would glide. Now, it plods.

There were several years when this offense was a horror show for opponents. Now, it’s a sitcom.

On the heels of the four highest-scoring seasons in franchise history, the Bucs are 25th in the NFL in points per game in 2022. The seven teams below them have a combined record of 19-38-2.

So how does a team go from 30 points a game to 18 practically overnight?

Apparently 2.9 yards at a time.

Nothing exemplifies Tampa Bay’s offensive deterioration like the inability to make splash plays or stretch the field.

Did you know the Bucs offense has had more third-down plays than any team in the NFL this season? That’s because they’re not explosive enough to finagle even 10 yards out of first and second down.

A lot of people have blamed the play-calling. Some have pointed at the lack of a running game. Others insist Tom Brady does not trust the offensive line to protect him long enough for plays to develop.

The real answer? It’s all of the above.

Offenses do not operate in a vacuum. If one phase of the game plan is lacking, it puts everything else at risk. A downfield passing attack is typically boosted by the threat of the run and, consequently, an offensive coordinator using play-action passes to freeze the secondary. It was, you may recall, a commitment to more play-action calls in 2020 that set the Bucs on the road to the Super Bowl.

Two years later, the Bucs are again near the bottom of the league in play-action attempts.

And it’s become a chicken-and-egg dilemma that the coaching staff has yet to figure out. Is it the lack of a running game that has sabotaged a deep passing attack, or the lack of a deep passing attack that is keeping the running game from getting off the ground?

“You’ve got to run the ball better,” head coach Todd Bowles said Monday. “If you don’t suck (defensive backs) up to throw over their head, they’re going to stay back all day long. And if they stay back all day long when you are running the ball, then you’ve got to take what they give you.

“We’re trying to take what they give us right now, and they’re not allowing us to get those plays over the top. (It) doesn’t mean we’re not trying to get them, it just means they’re back deep enough to where we can’t get (those plays).”

That may be the understatement of the year.

In Brady’s first two seasons in Tampa Bay, the Bucs easily led the NFL in completions of more than 20 yards. The Bucs averaged 71.5 of those completions a year, which was far and away better than the second-place Chiefs. This year, the Bucs are on pace for just 51 downfield completions.

And it’s not just the yardage from those plays that the Bucs are missing. It’s the threat. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are struggling to get space on short and intermediate routes because Brady is getting rid of the ball so quickly. Defenses are able to clog the passing lanes because they’re not worried about the run, which not only takes away completions but also the possibility of yards after the catch.

You saw the difference on Sunday night on the game-winning drive against Los Angeles. Because the Rams were worried about giving up big chunks of yardage in the final minute, they played softer in the secondary. Consequently, Brady was able to hit Cade Otton in the seam for 28 yards and later had back-to-back completions of 14 and 7 yards to Scotty Miller near the sideline.

The Bucs went 60 yards in 35 seconds without completing a single pass to either of their Pro Bowl receivers. In fact, on Tampa Bay’s final two drives, Miller and Otton had nine receptions for 95 yards. Brady threw two incompletions in Evans’ direction and never attempted a pass to Godwin.

So could Godwin and Evans be helped by Brady having more faith throwing the ball downfield to receivers such as Miller and Otton?

“It helps the offense, period,” Evans said. “I had some good looks (Sunday). Me and Chris both had some good looks, but other guys made plays. That’s what we need — everybody to make plays.”

What the Bucs really need is to strike fear in the hearts of linebackers and defensive backs. The offensive line either needs to do a better job of run-blocking or assure Brady that he has more than 2.5 seconds in the pocket.

Otherwise, the Bucs will be making the journey to the playoffs at 2.9 yards at a time.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

