financefeeds.com
GMO-Z.com offers no-cost swap between ETH and XLM versions of JPY-pegged stablecoin GYEN
GYEN (JPY stablecoin) and ZUSD (USD stablecoin) on Stellar network. By bringing GYEN and ZUSD to the Stellar network, which has grown to over 7 million accounts and handles millions of transactions each day, users will be able to transact across this blockchain network leveraging GYEN and ZUSD for near-instant, borderless transactions.
msn.com
Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Dogecoin soars
All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Thursday, with Dogecoin seeing the biggest change, rocketing 27.76% to 9 cents. Uniswap soared 21.82% to $5.81, while Litecoin soared 20.92% to $59.43. Cardano and Ethereum jumped 19.15% to 37 cents and 19.12% to $1,317.20, respectively. Ripple jumped 13.51%...
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
California ticket holder scoops $2bn jackpot in biggest lottery payout ever
Winner of $2.04bn Powerball prize – $400m greater than previous record – not identified by name
crypto-academy.org
Coinbase Temporarily Down as Users Try to Cash Out
Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is currently down and experiencing network issues. While connectivity issues have happened in the past, today’s problems spark more debates given the recent events that have happened in the crypto market. First and foremost, the tensions between two other...
ValueWalk
How to Remove a Collection Account from Your Credit Report?
If you’re struggling with collections on your credit report, you may be wondering if there’s a way to get them removed without paying. The good news is there are a few different ways you can go about doing this. One option is to send a goodwill letter to...
millennialmoney.com
How to Make $50 Dollars Fast
We’ve all been there. Whether an unexpected bill pops up, a concert ticket is calling your name, or you just want to cushion your emergency account, sometimes you need to make 50 dollars fast. We’ve listed several solid strategies that can help you get $50 instantly. You can make...
Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar
The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the retail prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath. Used car prices declined 2 percent from September in the first half of October and...
ambcrypto.com
Anticipating Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] likely path after this breakdown
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu took a u-turn from its 200 EMA as it failed to alter the long-term narrative. The meme crypto’s 30-day MVRV and Open Interest aligned with the corresponding...
financefeeds.com
B2Broker Releases B2Trader Update with Stop Order Feature On Board
B2Broker, the global fintech developer and provider of liquidity and turnkey solutions for brokerage companies, announced the release of an important update to its B2Trader Matching Engine that is sure to please all of its clients. From now on the system allows you to use stop orders, which will make...
financefeeds.com
TopFX Attends Smart Vision Investment Expo in Egypt and Receives Award for Best Prime Trading Broker
TopFX, a CFDs broker with a 12-year presence in the industry, exhibited at the 3-day Smart Vision Investment Expo in Egypt on November 3rd, 5th and 6th. The Smart Vision Investment Expo is one of the biggest financial market events in the Middle East and holds the Top 50 in Financial Markets awards.
financefeeds.com
Squirro launches Allocators Insights for Chief Investment Officers
“Anyone working in asset, wealth, or portfolio management needs to be on top of the latest trends and shifts in the market – this includes what CIOs publish about their future investment strategies.”. Squirro has launched Allocators Insights, an augmented intelligence app that directly delivers the latest allocation strategy...
financefeeds.com
INFINOX celebrates 75% increase in new clients Q3 2022 YoY caused by rise of “new trader”
INFINOX has reported a substantial rise in client acquisition in Q3 2022, as compared to Q2 of this year, and to Q3 of 2021. The FX and CFD brokerage firm has onboarding more new users both to its trading platform and to its social trading tool, IX Social. IX Social...
financefeeds.com
DMALINK announces FX global code of conduct streams across non-G-7 pairs
DMALINK has is expanding its global code of conduct LP member-base following a successful beta run in 2022, the the EM-focused institutional FX ECN announced. The firm decided to adhere to the code after a trial run with select counterparties. The build-out of code-adhering market makers will be segmented into categories based on currencies and regions to match with client demand.
financefeeds.com
Binance expands user emergency insurance fund to $1 billion as FTX collapses
Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, especially now that FTX – one of its biggest rivals – collapsed following Binance’s CZ stunt of unloading all FTT (FTX’s native token) from its balance sheet. Binance has topped up its Secure Asset...
financefeeds.com
Trading cryptocurrencies have no negative effects… or does it?
Whether you are already part of the crypto-verse or someone interested in joining but afraid to start, it’s worth knowing as much as possible about cryptocurrency trading. For many years, trading has been a hot topic of discussion among crypto enthusiasts in forums and social media. Newbies are now starting to engage in this industry to become part of the list of crypto billionaires. If you’re taking your time before you hop in the trend, know that it’s perfectly normal and that you’re doing the right thing. There’s no use rushing into something that you’re not confident of, especially since crypto is a field that involves money. If you want to understand more about cryptocurrency trading, you’re in the right place! Read on to learn about trading in crypto and its adverse effects or risks.
financefeeds.com
Chainwire: Crypto specialized automated PR distribution platform awarded 9 badges from G2
“We’re delighted to have been recognized by G2 for our efforts in delivering an industry-leading newswire syndication service. We’re proud to be the first PR service of its kind for the blockchain industry, facilitating press release distribution across the entire cryptosphere, and providing Web3 projects the attention they deserve.”
FTX assets frozen by Bahamas regulator as crypto exchange fights for survival
The Bahamas securities regulator has frozen the assets of the Bahamas subsidiary of FTX, as the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange struggles for survival. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas said on Thursday it had frozen the assets of FTX Digital Markets and related parties, as well appointing a liquidator for the unit.
financefeeds.com
Completing 15 Successful Years in the Industry – AAAFx’s Take on the Future
Launched in Dec 2007, AAAFx – the pioneering brokerage company, is completing 15 years of providing reliable and excellent services to financial market participants. AAAFx was the first CFD broker to get a regulation certification from HCMC and it has been instrumental in empowering its clients over the years to make well-informed decisions by establishing full transparency in the trading environment. The company has stood the test of time and is proud to be one of the most trusted brokers in the forex market, serving retail as well as institutional clients for over 15 years now.
financefeeds.com
Can Crypto Options Really Help to Maximize Gains?
Crypto options trading has become the most profitable type of investing in recent years. The volatility of cryptocurrencies has opened up a world of potential for those with a sharp eye and the patience to wait. But is it possible to make money through crypto options?. Crypto options are contracts...
