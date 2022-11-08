Man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to man found fatally shot in car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect Monday in connection to a man found fatally shot inside a car.

Andrew Bonner, 20, of Bessemer was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to the murder of Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr., who was killed in the 800 Block of 45th Place North Friday.

BPD detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest after presenting information regarding the case to Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Bonner was apprehended in Bessemer by members of Birmingham Police Department’s Crime Reduction Team. He is in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office where he will be held without bond.

