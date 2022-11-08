ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to man found fatally shot in car

By Monica Nakashima
CBS 42
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect Monday in connection to a man found fatally shot inside a car.

Andrew Bonner, 20, of Bessemer was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to the murder of Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr., who was killed in the 800 Block of 45th Place North Friday.

Man charged in Vestavia Hills church shooting fighting mental test

BPD detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest after presenting information regarding the case to Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Bonner was apprehended in Bessemer by members of Birmingham Police Department’s Crime Reduction Team. He is in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office where he will be held without bond.

AL.com

Employee charged in shooting at east Birmingham convenience store

An east Birmingham store employee is under arrest after a shooting earlier this week. Mazin Othman, a 40-year-old employee of the Chevron at 125 Oporto Madrid Boulevard, is charged with second-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling. East Precinct officers responded at 8:46 p.m. Monday to a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Witnesses, clues sought in Birmingham shooting that killed man, seriously wounded woman in van

Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to the suspect or suspects in a June shooting in Birmingham that left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It was about 3 p.m. that Monday – June 6 - when someone unleashed a barrage of gunfire on a van that was parked on the street in the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Police reported more than 40 shots fired.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Employee charged with assault after shooting at gas station in Birmingham

A Chevron employee was charged with assault and discharging into an occupied dwelling in connection to a shooting at the gas station Monday in Birmingham. Police said Mazin Othman, 40, was taken into custody during the investigation after community members provided information leading investigators to believe Othman was the shooter.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man shot dead Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man dies from a gunshot wound on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North on Wednesday. Officials said Montrial Tremaine Hardy, 21, was shot at 1:57 p.m. First responders transported Hardy to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 2:45 p.m. Police said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Homewood CVS

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a CVS store in Homewood that left another man dead last month. According to the Homewood Police Department, officers with the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Brennon Jabree Dinatale in 2900 block of Clairmont […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Gadsden police arrest 3 in connection with 2 fatal shootings

Gadsden police have arrested three people in connection with two fatal shootings last week. Capt. Bobby Jackson said two men are being charged with capital murder in connection with the Oct. 30 slaying of Cornell Toney. Teaontari Jaqua “T.J.” Staten, 21, of Gadsden, and Stephon Antwan Jackson, 27, of Huntsville, are being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond. The two also face charges of attempted murder and first degree robbery.
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Man found dead in bullet hole-ridden car in Jefferson County

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a car covered in bullet holes that was overturned on the side of the road in Pinson Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were notified of a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
