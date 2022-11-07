Read full article on original website
3 Most Eco-Friendly Heating Systems for Your Home
As a renter I used to celebrate when I found a unit with a gas-burning forced-air furnace, because it meant a cheaper fuel bill than electric baseboards. Now as a homeowner, I own one, but no longer covet it. In our race to cut our greenhouse gas emissions, it’s a...
How To Choose The Right Water Heater Size
The size of your water heater can significantly impact the water usage in your home. Here is how to determine what size water heater you need.
KTEN.com
Electric Furnace vs Heat Pump: Which is The Right Choice for Your Home
Originally Posted On: https://bloggingheros.com/electric-furnace-vs-heat-pump/. Did you know that 36 percent of homes in the United States of America use an electric furnace to provide heat in the house during the winter months? Maintaining a comfortable temperature in your home is vital when the temps start to drop, and a big part of staying warm is choosing between an electric furnace vs. a heat pump for your home.
Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New Without Replacing Them
The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
This Germ-Killing Air Purifier With 50,000 Reviews Is Just $89 Right Now
When it comes to our health, it helps to stay proactive, which is why thousands of people are taking advantage of this air purifier deal on Amazon. The deal gets you the best-selling Germ Guardian Air Purifier for just $89.99 — the first time it’s been under $90 this year. Use the on-site coupon to get an additional 10% off, bringing the price down to just $81 (price will be reflected at checkout). Buy: Germ Guardian True HEPA Air Purifier $89.99 Unlike some air purifiers, which just filter out dust and debris, this one uses a powerful True HEPA air filter to...
lifetrixcorner.com
How to Maintain and Repair Your Home From the Ground Up
Learning how to maintain and repair your home from the ground up is an invaluable skill that will pay off for you now and in the future. After all, when you own a home, it’s not just a place to live—it’s an investment. Understanding the ins and outs of upkeep will save you money down the road and help your home increase in value. Get started on these DIY maintenance tips today.
thededicatedhouse.com
Top 8 Reasons to Replace your Garage Door
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Many homeowners don’t think twice about their garage doors – until they stop working. Then, it’s a mad scramble to find a reputable company to come out and make the repairs. But what if your garage door is beyond repair? What are the top reasons to replace your garage door?
A Cleaning Expert Tells Us The Best Ways To Clean And Prepare Outdoor Furniture For Winter Storage
Do you start to miss warm weather at the first sign of winter? Here's how to make sure your patio furniture is ready to go at the first sign of next spring.
My DIY range hood and backsplash build gave my kitchen the perfect farmhouse finish
I craved charm in my kitchen space and adding a custom range hood and shelving was the best move.
veranda.com
How to Clean Your Hardwood Floors the Right Way, According to Experts
While hardwood floors are beautiful in nearly any home, they can also come with their fair share of maintenance. Pet hair, wine and food stains, and even just general dust and debris from your day-to-day living can scratch your floor and cause serious damage—which isn’t the look you’re going for when you have installed beautiful hardwood floors or want to maintain the original hardwood flooring of your home.
homedit.com
Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years
If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
TechRadar
Philips Hue's first smart Christmas lights let you deck the halls with LEDs - and they're Matter-ready
Releasing under the Philips Hue brand, Signify’s new Festavia string lights will let people add an extra pop to their homes this upcoming holiday season. Made up of 250 smart LEDs along a 66-foot (20-meter) cord, these color-changing lights offer a lot of flexibility and we don’t mean just decorating your house. You can control the Festavia lights through the Philips Hue app, saving you the trouble of having to crawl under a Christmas tree just to turn them off. The app also allows users to dim or brighten the lights, change their color, and even set a lighting schedule. And Linear Style can be activated to add a smooth gradient effect to the LEDs, according to Signify (opens in new tab).
KTEN.com
California’s Battery and E-Waste EPR Programs are Getting an Upgrade
Originally Posted On: https://blog.smartersorting.com/california-battery-and-ewaste-epr-programs-are-getting-an-upgrade. Two bills were recently signed into law in the state of California:. Senate Bill 1215 (SB 1215) and Assembly Bill 2440 (AB 2440). Here’s what you need to know. E-waste typically suggests unwanted keyboards, TVs, headphones — all carelessly chucked into a dumpster. But hidden...
heckhome.com
3 Reasons To Replace Your Residential Heating System
Combating the freezing temperatures of winter is something most homeowners are passionate about. Trying to keep the inside of a home warm without a functional heating unit can be challenging. Instead of allowing the internal temperature of your home to become frigid this winter, you should think about replacing your existing heating system.
KTEN.com
Digital Hardness Testers vs Analog Hardness Testers
Originally Posted On: https://metsuco.com/digital-hardness-testers-vs-analog-hardness-testers/. Hardness testing materials such as metals and alloys are essential to quality control and production of everything from steel constructions, oil and gas, automotive, etc. In order to conduct these hardness tests, the company or lab needs a hardness tester to perform the test. Now, in an age where we are all digitally connected, using this computer or that input system, you could be forgiven if you thought all hardness testers have gone digital. However, that is not the case. There are plenty of engineers and test operators that use analog hardness testers and would rather stay using one because that is what they have known for years. Here at METSUCO, where we are a leading supplier of affordable hardness testers, we supply both digital and analog hardness testers. That is why we want to look at digital hardness testers vs analog hardness testers and see which one is the best to use for you.
House Digest Survey: What's The Best Type Of Wood For Kitchen Cabinets?
Choosing the right type of cabinetry for your kitchen is crucial to elevating the overall design of the space. But what type of wood is best?
How To Clean a Pool Filter Cartridge
In most parts of the U.S., winter means the end of outdoor pool enjoyment. Proper pool winterization involves testing and balancing pool chemicals. You’ll also need to clean your filters as part of periodic winter maintenance. There are three main types of pool filtration systems: sand, dichotomous earth (DE)...
8 ways to ditch the clothes dryer and save on energy
Here’s the best ways to dry your clothes without using the clothes dryer. It’s all too easy to rely on the best clothes dryers after every wash cycle. After all, you don’t need to spend time hanging up the laundry, and there’s no unsightly articles on show around your home as they dry. Plus, items come out soft, fluffy and ready to wear, so why wouldn’t you use the clothes dryer? The trouble is, clothes dryers require a fair amount of energy to run, and considering they’re used to do something you can achieve for free, that’s an awful lot of money down the drain.
KXAN
Air ionizers vs. air purifiers, which should you buy?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What’s the difference between air ionizers and air purifiers?. When you want to make the air in your home cleaner, you can opt for an air ionizer or air purifier. An air ionizer is a type of air purifier. Still, in this article, the term “air purifier” refers to HEPA air purifiers and the term “air ionizer” refers to ionic air purifiers.
7 mistakes when washing a car interior
Being in a clean and tidy car interior is a pleasure. This helps to increase the level of concentration of the driver on the road, and driving brings only positive emotions. Stains and streaks on upholstery and seats, as well as a dirty windshield, usually cause irritation to drivers. To make driving enjoyable, the interior needs to be washed and cleaned regularly, and in this article, we will analyze how to do it correctly. However, if you have an old car for which you want to find a junkyard in Palm Bay or in another city, contact JunkCarsUs for help.
