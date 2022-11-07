Originally Posted On: https://metsuco.com/digital-hardness-testers-vs-analog-hardness-testers/. Hardness testing materials such as metals and alloys are essential to quality control and production of everything from steel constructions, oil and gas, automotive, etc. In order to conduct these hardness tests, the company or lab needs a hardness tester to perform the test. Now, in an age where we are all digitally connected, using this computer or that input system, you could be forgiven if you thought all hardness testers have gone digital. However, that is not the case. There are plenty of engineers and test operators that use analog hardness testers and would rather stay using one because that is what they have known for years. Here at METSUCO, where we are a leading supplier of affordable hardness testers, we supply both digital and analog hardness testers. That is why we want to look at digital hardness testers vs analog hardness testers and see which one is the best to use for you.

