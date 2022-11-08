Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Josh Hart at the heart of Trail Blazers’ early success
Josh Hart finished dressing in the Portland Trail Blazers’ locker room following Wednesday night’s 105-95 win at the Charlotte Hornets and began talking to reporters. Just a few feet away at his locker, Damian Lillard started singing the 1977 hit song, “Brick House,” by the Commodores, but with a slight twist.
Damian Lillard out for Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
So much for the much-anticipated matchup between former teammates, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard has been ruled out for the Blazers’ game Thursday night at New Orleans. Apparently, he isn’t ready for back-to-back games after missing four contests with a right calf strain before returning Monday at Miami.
Portland Trail Blazers 105, Charlotte Hornets 95: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 105-95 Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center. Damian Lillard finished with 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Anfernee Simons had 19 points and six assists and rookie Shaedon Sharpe scored 17 points off the bench for the Blazers (8-3), who improved to 3-1 on their six-game trip.
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum square off as opponents for first time Thursday at New Orleans: ‘It’s going to be fun’
--- Not surprisingly, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum remain close friends. In fact, Lillard and his former Portland Trail Blazers teammate of 10 years exchanged text messages a couple of days before Thursday night’s matchup between the Blazers (8-3) and McCollum’s new team, the Pelicans (6-5), at the Smoothie King Center.
Portland Trail Blazers’ chemistry and resiliency drive hot start: ‘There’s something brewing’
The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t simply winning. They are doing so in a way that has the team feeling like it has something special going with a long-lasting feel to it. “There’s something brewing,” forward Justise Winslow said Monday following the team’s 110-107 win at Miami. “And I don’t want to tell y’all what it is. We’re just gonna let it keep brewing.”
Portland Trail Blazers’ defense, Jerami Grant, lead way in 106-95 win at New Orleans Pelicans: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard was not pleased that the Portland Trail Blazers sat him as a precaution for their visit to New Orleans Thursday night as he continues to ease back from a calf injury. It spoiled an anticipated matchup against CJ McCollum, his longtime former teammate and good friend. Next came...
Trail Blazers’ Nassir Little provides needed spark in win at New Orleans: ‘We needed Nas’ energy’
The Portland Trail Blazers were losing bodies at an alarming rate prior to Thursday night’s 106-95 win at New Orleans. Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Shaedon Sharpe and Keon Johnson. Out. Out. Out. Out. The fallout was that coach Chauncey Billups had just one veteran bench player to lean on....
Damian Lillard’s 26 points carry Portland Trail Blazers to 105-95 win over Charlotte Hornets: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers overcame poor starts in the first and third quarters to fight off an upset bid by the Charlotte Hornets Friday night and win 105-95 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Blazers played without Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant, but a loss still would...
Oregon women’s basketball signs 3 top 70 players to 2023 recruiting class
Oregon signed three of the top 70 players in the class of 2023, giving the Ducks the foundation for a top 20 recruiting class. Four-star prospects Sofia Bell (No. 26), Sammie Wagner (No. 42) and Sarah Rambus (No. 66) officially signed National Letters of Intent with UO on Wednesday, giving the Ducks the No. 16 recruiting class, according to ESPN.
Nike-Kyrie Irving relationship likely finished, Phil Knight tells CNBC
The relationship between Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Nike is likely severed for good, the shoe giant’s co-founder told CNBC. “I would doubt that we go back,” co-founder Phil Knight said in an interview that aired Thursday. “But I don’t know for sure.”. Nike announced...
Oregon State basketball teams ink 3 players, including in-staters Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler
Oregon State added three high school seniors to its men’s and women’s basketball programs Wednesday, the first day of early national signing period. The men signed Gavin Marrs, a 6-foot-11 power forward from Ellensburg, Washington. The women stayed in-state for a pair of guards, South Medford’s Donovyn Hunter and Barlow’s Kennedie Shuler.
Portland Timbers leave 13 players unprotected for 2022 MLS expansion draft
The Portland Timbers left 13 players unprotected for Friday’s MLS expansion draft, making them eligible for selection by the league’s newest team, St. Louis CITY SC. St. Louis can select up to five unprotected players from throughout the league to add to its steadily building roster. Portland left a handful of young prospects available, as well as veteran contributors whose selection by the financially limited expansion side is less likely.
Portland Timbers add Liam Ridgewell to coaching staff, extend other assistant coaches
A familiar face is joining the Portland Timbers’ coaching staff: former defender Liam Ridgewell. Making the transition from TV analyst to assistant coach, Ridgewell joins a staff of assistants under Gio Savarese that includes Carlos Llamosa, Miles Joseph and Guillermo “Memo” Valencia — all of whom received multi-year contract extensions Thursday.
Bill Oram: Believe in basketball gods? These days, they’re smiling on the Trail Blazers
Kevin Calabro has called NBA games for nearly 40 years. In a career that has taken him from Kansas City to Seattle to Portland, on radio and television broadcasts both local and national, he has been up close to superstars, for Finals runs and described too many jaw-dropping plays to count.
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (11/10/22)
Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons visit P.J. Walker and the Carolina Panthers to open NFL Week 10 on Thursday Night Football. Atlanta has won 11 of the past 14 matchups between the Interstate 85 rivals. Carolina has lost 14 of its last 16 games. This NFC South clash kicks off Thursday, November 10 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Sam Coffey signs contract extension with Portland Thorns after standout rookie season
The connecting force for the Portland Thorns in the midfield is locked in for the long-term. After bursting onto the scene as a rookie in 2022, Sam Coffey signed a contract extension with the Thorns on Thursday, the team announced. The deal could keep Coffey in Portland through the 2025 season.
Rating playoff contenders controlling their destinies, from Oregon and Georgia, to USC and TCU: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are looking at destiny after the release of the second playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Which teams truly are in a situation of making the playoff if they win out, and why are there so...
DraftKings promo code for TNF: Claim $1,250 in total bonuses for Falcons vs. Panthers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The TNF game between the Falcons and Panthers is a great way to kick off Week 10 NFL action, offering a golden opportunity...
Athletics still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A’s, Forst said at baseball’s general managers’ meetings, are still looking for a...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0