The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t simply winning. They are doing so in a way that has the team feeling like it has something special going with a long-lasting feel to it. “There’s something brewing,” forward Justise Winslow said Monday following the team’s 110-107 win at Miami. “And I don’t want to tell y’all what it is. We’re just gonna let it keep brewing.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO