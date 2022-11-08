ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Josh Hart at the heart of Trail Blazers’ early success

Josh Hart finished dressing in the Portland Trail Blazers’ locker room following Wednesday night’s 105-95 win at the Charlotte Hornets and began talking to reporters. Just a few feet away at his locker, Damian Lillard started singing the 1977 hit song, “Brick House,” by the Commodores, but with a slight twist.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Damian Lillard out for Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

So much for the much-anticipated matchup between former teammates, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard has been ruled out for the Blazers’ game Thursday night at New Orleans. Apparently, he isn’t ready for back-to-back games after missing four contests with a right calf strain before returning Monday at Miami.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers 105, Charlotte Hornets 95: Live updates recap

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 105-95 Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center. Damian Lillard finished with 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Anfernee Simons had 19 points and six assists and rookie Shaedon Sharpe scored 17 points off the bench for the Blazers (8-3), who improved to 3-1 on their six-game trip.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers’ chemistry and resiliency drive hot start: ‘There’s something brewing’

The Portland Trail Blazers aren’t simply winning. They are doing so in a way that has the team feeling like it has something special going with a long-lasting feel to it. “There’s something brewing,” forward Justise Winslow said Monday following the team’s 110-107 win at Miami. “And I don’t want to tell y’all what it is. We’re just gonna let it keep brewing.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers leave 13 players unprotected for 2022 MLS expansion draft

The Portland Timbers left 13 players unprotected for Friday’s MLS expansion draft, making them eligible for selection by the league’s newest team, St. Louis CITY SC. St. Louis can select up to five unprotected players from throughout the league to add to its steadily building roster. Portland left a handful of young prospects available, as well as veteran contributors whose selection by the financially limited expansion side is less likely.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (11/10/22)

Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons visit P.J. Walker and the Carolina Panthers to open NFL Week 10 on Thursday Night Football. Atlanta has won 11 of the past 14 matchups between the Interstate 85 rivals. Carolina has lost 14 of its last 16 games. This NFC South clash kicks off Thursday, November 10 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
ATLANTA, GA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy